Ana Robic and Ben Rockwell Appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group; Company Announces Leadership for North America Lower Middle Market and Small Commercial Segments

ZURICH, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Ana Robic, Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Personal Risk Services and Ben Rockwell, Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Middle Market, have been appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group. Both executives will retain their current responsibilities and continue to report to Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance, and Scott Meyer, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Operating Officer, North America Insurance.

Jason Ranucci, currently Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Small Commercial, has been named Head of North America Lower Middle Market, where he will have overall responsibilities for the strategy, underwriting, and P&L for the lower middle market segment. He will continue to maintain executive underwriting responsibilities over Small Commercial. Ranucci will report to Rockwell and succeeds Jeffrey Updyke, who will now lead a newly created role as Executive Vice President, North America Commercial Insurance & Digital Distribution. Updyke will be responsible for focusing on expanding Chubb's reach and influence in the lower middle market and small commercial segments through the company's broker distribution partners. Updyke will report to Christopher Maleno, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Vice Chairman, North America Insurance.

In addition, John DePeters, Senior Vice President, Underwriting & Portfolio Management, Small Commercial, has been appointed Chief Underwriting Officer, Small Commercial. DePeters will be responsible for underwriting and portfolio management for North America Small Commercial Insurance. He will report to Ranucci and Robert Poliseno, Division President of North America Small Commercial Insurance and President of North America Digital.

The appointments are effective immediately.

"On behalf of the entire management team, I congratulate Ana and Ben on their Chubb Group officer appointments to Senior Vice President," said Ortega. "This honor recognizes their outstanding leadership of two Chubb core franchises: our Personal Risk Services business, the nation's leading high-net-worth personal lines insurer, and Chubb Commercial Insurance, the #2 insurer of middle market companies in the U.S. Ana and Ben each has over two decades of experience with Chubb and have made important contributions to these industry-leading businesses. We have ambitious plans to continue growing these businesses, and I have great confidence in their leadership to achieve them.

"Jason Ranucci and Jeff Updyke will apply their expertise and many years of experience to drive profitable growth in the lower middle market and small commercial segments. Jason and Jeff are excellent insurance executives and their addition to the Chubb middle market and small commercial management team makes our franchise even stronger."

Ana Robic has more than two decades of insurance experience in personal and commercial underwriting and management. She was named Division President, North America Personal Risk Services in 2021 and previously served as Chief Operating Officer of the business, which she assumed in 2017. Prior to that, Robic served as Executive Vice President, National Commercial Insurance Leader, for Chubb in Canada. In earlier roles, she led the Canadian Underwriting Center and the excess and umbrella division for the region. Robic joined Chubb in 1999. Robic holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from Queen's University.

Ben Rockwell has more than 25 years of insurance experience. He was appointed Division President, North America Middle Market, in 2019. Rockwell began his career with Chubb in 1997 as a Casualty Claims Representative and in 1999 became an Underwriter. Throughout his career, he has held a variety of field and home office underwriting positions, such as Commercial Underwriting Manager, multi-line Executive Field Underwriter, Excess Casualty Manager, and Commercial Insurance Primary Casualty Leader for North America. In 2018, he was appointed Chief Underwriting Officer of North America Commercial Insurance. Rockwell has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from North Central College.

Jason Ranucci joined Chubb in January 2023 as Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Small Commercial. Previously, for over 15 years, Ranucci held leadership and product management roles in commercial and personal lines with Travelers and in corporate development at Aetna. Previously, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Finance Corps, with assignments in Iraq and Germany. Ranucci holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a bachelor's in business from Providence College.

Jeffrey Updyke has more than 30 years of insurance experience. During his career with Chubb, he has held positions of increasing responsibility in underwriting and field management in the U.S., including Head of North America Lower Middle Market; Division President, Chubb Small Business; Northeast Region Chief Operating Officer; and North America Field Operations Chief Operating Officer. Updyke began his career at Chubb in 1991 as an excess casualty underwriter.

John DePeters joined Chubb (ACE) in New York 2013 as a Casualty Underwriter. He served two years in San Francisco as Executive Underwriter, Cyber, Technology & Media before moving to Sydney as Regional Cyber Underwriter – Asia-Pacific. He was appointed in 2018 to lead the Cyber Business & Technology Industry Practice for Australia & New Zealand, and in 2020 was named Head of Middle Market and Small Commercial for the Asia-Pacific region. DePeters returned to the U.S. in 2022 to serve in his current role as Senior Vice President, Underwriting & Portfolio Management, North America Digital. DePeters has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Brown University.

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

