AnaBios Announces the Hire of Dr. Chris Mathes as Chief Commercial Officer

Mathes joins AnaBios from early drug discovery company Icagen, where he was Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to that, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at ChanTest, now part of Charles River, and headed up North American business development activities for their drug discovery services.

"I am really excited to join AnaBios and look forward to working with their experienced leadership team as we continue to highlight the need for reliable, predictive human data in advance of clinical trials," said Mathes.

"We are incredibly enthusiastic that Chris has joined our executive leadership team," said Dr. Andre Ghetti, Chief Executive Officer of AnaBios. "His wealth of experience in early drug discovery will help AnaBios further position itself as the premiere leader in translational research. More importantly, Chris' deep understanding of the challenges of preclinical drug discovery will be an asset for our clients and partners and facilitate the integration of AnaBios' translational work into their development programs and research."

Mathes has more than 25 years of experience in the ion channel field and contributed to the early development and marketing strategy of automated patch clamp systems. Prior to ChanTest, he served as Vice President and General Manager of Sophion Bioscience.

He earned a B.S. in Biology from Stanford University and received his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of California, Los Angeles. He later earned an Executive MBA from Rutgers University.

About AnaBios

Located in San Diego, California, AnaBios aims to establish the safety and efficacy of novel compounds through its advanced, human-focused translational technologies. AnaBios primarily focuses on areas of high, unmet medical need, including cardiac disease and safety, pain, itch and kidney disease. In addition to working with Fortune 500 biotech companies, CROs and academia, AnaBios drives an internal drug discovery platform via in-licensed programs from partners in the pharmaceutical industry. For more information about AnaBios, visit http://www.anabios.com.

