AnaBios Inks Distributor Partnership with Cambridge Bioscience to Boost Pre-Clinical Research in Europe, UK

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnaBios Corporation and Cambridge Bioscience Ltd. today announced an international distributor partnership focused on providing high-quality human tissue samples to researchers in Europe and the United Kingdom. This new partnership will allow U.K. and European scientists to obtain ethically consented human tissue samples for studies aimed at identifying new drug targets through transcriptomics and proteomics analysis in healthy or diseased tissues, including diabetes, chronic pain, fibrosis and heart failure.

"AnaBios is excited to partner with Cambridge Bioscience as a distributor in Europe and the U.K.," said Dr. Chris Mathes, AnaBios' Chief Commercial Officer. "Connecting to their impressive network of research scientists offers AnaBios a unique opportunity to provide European pharmaceutical companies and academic laboratories highly valuable human tissue samples recovered with advanced methods."

"Cambridge Bioscience has decades of experience in sourcing human biospecimens that have been collected, processed and transported in a manner that makes them suitable for the most demanding research applications," said Mike Kerins, Managing Director at Cambridge Bioscience. "Life science research is always exacting and it's critical that all parts of the supply chain deliver. We challenge ourselves to set and meet the highest standards for product quality and the level of support our customers receive when working with us. AnaBios' provision of high-quality human tissue samples for pre-clinical research is an ideal extension of our business model."

About AnaBios

Located in San Diego, California, AnaBios aims to establish the safety and efficacy of novel compounds through its advanced, human-focused translational technologies. AnaBios primarily focuses on areas of high, unmet medical need, including cardiac disease, pain and itch. In addition to working with Fortune 500 biotech companies, CROs and academia, AnaBios drives an internal drug discovery platform via in-licensed programs from partners in the pharmaceutical industry. For more information about AnaBios, visit http://www.anabios.com.

About Cambridge Bioscience

Cambridge Bioscience is a specialist distributor of life science research products with a passion for bringing new and exciting technologies to researchers. Offering a diverse range of innovative life science research reagents, biospecimens and instruments, the company seeks out new life science products and technologies that will advance its customers' research, helping them to make breakthrough discoveries.

Located just outside Cambridge, U.K., close to Europe's leading centre of biomedical research, the company provides a high level of support to its customers and global supplier network. https://www.bioscience.co.uk

