AnaBios to Announce Clinical Candidates for Chronic Pain at IASP World Congress on Pain

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AnaBios, the leader in translational pain research, will present its clinical candidates for the treatment of chronic pain at the 17th IASP World Congress on Pain on September 12 in Boston, Mass. The molecules—part of AnaBios' advanced internal drug discovery program—have a novel selectivity profile and properties, targeting ion channels highly expressed in pathological states associated with pain.

"We are very encouraged by the results obtained thus far from these novel compounds and believe they present a significant opportunity for developing non-opioid therapeutics to treat chronic pain," said Dr. Andre Ghetti, Chief Executive Officer of AnaBios. "One of the company's top priorities is to advance these molecules to human clinical studies."

AnaBios employs innovative, proprietary technology that enables the screening and optimization of novel compounds directly in human tissues. In addition to its proprietary programs, AnaBios leverages this unique platform, as well as decades of extensive biopharma expertise, to help support both academia and pharmaceutical drug discovery.

AnaBios' team of executives, including Chief Commercial Officer Dr. Chris Mathes and Dr. Paul E. Miller, co-founder and Chief of Corporate Development, will be at booth 420 during the IASP World Congress on Pain to discuss our pain research and validated human tissue offerings. To arrange a meeting, please contact us at info@anabios.com.

Located in San Diego, California, AnaBios aims to establish the safety and efficacy of novel compounds through its advanced, human-focused translational technologies. AnaBios primarily focuses on areas of high, unmet medical need, including cardiac disease, pain and itch. In addition to working with Fortune 500 biotech companies, CROs and academia, AnaBios drives an internal drug discovery platform via in-licensed programs from partners in the pharmaceutical industry. For more information about AnaBios, visit http://www.anabios.com.

