Anabranch Recovery Center Opens New Outpatient Clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anabranch Recovery Center (Anabranch), an 81-bed substance use disorder and mental health treatment facility serving adult men and women in Terre Haute and surrounding communities since 2021, is proud to announce the opening of its new outpatient facility.

Located at 4001 Wabash Ave, Suite 4, within a short 8-mile distance from the main campus, the new facility will provide high-quality, comprehensive, and evidence-based outpatient services, including in-person and virtual Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) and individual outpatient counseling in a supportive and nurturing environment.

The expansion comes in response to the growing demand for accessible, non-residential treatment options for substance use and mental health disorders in the greater Terre Haute area. The new facility aims to bridge the gap in care continuity; offering continued support and evidence-based clinical programs designed to foster recovery and resilience.

"The opening of our new outpatient center marks a significant milestone in our team's mission to address the unmet needs for substance use and mental health disorder treatment, and to improve all the lives we touch," said John Sannuto, CEO at Anabranch. "Our dedicated team's commitment to providing the highest level of empathetic, evidence-based continuing care now extends beyond our main campus, ensuring that individuals in recovery and their loved ones have the ongoing support they need to thrive."

Anabranch Recovery Center invites the community to join us for an Open House event on May 7th, 2024, at 11:00 AM, where attendees can tour the facility, meet our staff, and learn more about our programs.

About Anabranch Recovery Center:

Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Anabranch Recovery Center is a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment services. Focusing on evidence-based practices, the Center offers a range of inpatient and outpatient programs designed to empower individuals in their journey toward recovery. We strive to improve the lives of those affected by behavioral health issues through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and a commitment to the highest standards of treatment and innovation.

To learn more, visit www.anabranchrecovery.com.

SOURCE Anabranch Recovery