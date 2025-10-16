Anacapa Advisors Recognized for Outstanding Long-Term Performance at the 2025 HFM Awards

The firm's flagship fund outperforms the S&P 500, earning industry acclaim for its exceptional results

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacapa Advisors, a market directional investment manager run by Founder & CEO Phil Pecsok, announced today that its flagship fund, Anacapa Alpha, was named Best Multi-Strategy Long-Term Performance (Up to $1B) at the HFM Performance Awards held on October 14, 2025.

In addition to winning the top honor in this category, Anacapa Alpha was also shortlisted across several others, including U.S. Equity, U.S. Equity Long-Term Performance, Multi-Strategy-Under $1B, Quantitative Strategy Up to $1B, and Volatility Fund.

"We built Anacapa Alpha with one clear goal: to outperform the S&P 500 not just in favorable markets, but through volatility as well," said Pecsok. "This award reflects not just strong past performance, but our ongoing commitment to keep delivering long-term value for our investors. We're proud to see that discipline recognized and we look forward to delivering value no matter where markets move next."

This award follows a year of continued momentum for Anacapa; earlier in 2025, the firm won Best Asset Manager for Family Offices at the Private Asset Management Awards. Additionally, the firm celebrated five full years of its Quantum Fund, a long-equity-focused hedge fund designed to outperform the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) across a range of market conditions. Anacapa also received Best Quantitative Strategy Up to $1B for the past two consecutive years at the HFM Awards.

Over the last 20 years, the HFM Performance Awards have established a strong track record for recognizing industry leaders, and this victory is a testament to Anacapa's continuous outstanding performance. The full list of winners can be found on the HFM Performance Awards website.

About Anacapa

Anacapa Advisors LLC, founded in 2018 by Phil Pecsok, manages two market directional hedge funds (Alpha and Quantum) designed to outperform their respective benchmarks in most market environments. Unlike other hedge funds, it is guided by an investor friendly philosophy and fee structure – with a low, 0.50% management fee, and a performance fee earned only when outperforming the respective benchmark.

