AnaChart Recognizes Top Analysts' Performance in 2023

News provided by

AnaChart

10 Jan, 2024, 10:22 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AnaChart.com, a New York fintech company that tracks sell-side stock analysts' stock picks, ranked the top eleven research analysts whose stock picks outperformed during 2023. AnaChart chose these analysts for their insightful research and consistent stock pick returns.

AnaChart's algorithm measures each stock analyst's recommendations and the related price return. This metric covers all the stocks that the various analysts cover.

The majority of the top analysts cover stocks within the healthcare and technology sectors. AnaChart tracks the performance of each stock research report and target price recommendation by these analysts.

AnaChart's CEO, Joseph Kalish, said, "S&P 500 returned over 24% in 2023. Many sell-side stock analysts outperformed this rate with their stock picks. AnaChart has identified those whose research picks excelled."

The winners for 2023 are:

  • Kristen Kluska (CANTOR FITZGERALD), Healthcare analyst, Top Pick: Soleno Therapeutics.
    Ms. Kluska was the top stock picker of 2023 based on her timely reports on Soleno. Her two consecutive calls generated 280% and 42% within six months after initiating coverage on Soleno.

  • Mani Foroohar, (SVB LEERINK), Healthcare analyst – Top Pick: Moderna.
    Winner of the AnaChart Big Short awards for 2023. From 2020 through 2023, Foroohar's positive opinion on Moderna remained firm. This bucked the consensus from other analysts. Foroohar's price targets rose 87% from the stock's peak price in 2021, and gained 63% during 2023.

Honorable mentions for other analysts whose stock picks have had repeated double digit returns:

For further information, contact Mark Hake, CFA, Chief Strategy Officer, at 347-853-0001 or [email protected].

About AnaChart: AnaChart.com is revolutionizing the fintech industry as an equity research support platform. Founded in 2020, it uses proprietary technology to track up-to-date price targets and ratings published by top sell-side stock analysts. AnaChart provides tools to improve investors' views on stocks. It offers a basic free version covering analysts' picks on the top 100 NASDAQ stocks, and a subscription service covering over 5,000 stocks and 4,000 sell-side analysts.

SOURCE AnaChart

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.