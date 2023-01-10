AnaChart Releases List of Top 20 Stock Research Performances for 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnaChart , a New York based Fintech startup company, has identified the top 20 stock research performances which rose to the occasion with their analysts insightful predictions and consistent delivery in the year of 2022. Analysis was conducted using an algorithm which measures each analyst's return over the year across all the stocks that they cover. The majority in the list are represented by experts within the healthcare, energy, and technology sectors culminating first by Goldman Sachs followed by Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and Piper Sandler as top achievers - awards are attributed per individual stock forecasting instead of overall performance due the variances between individual securities success.

In the tumultuous year of 2022, stock picking was especially difficult as the stock market in general had a 20% decrease in value yet there were ample of actions that deserve credit for.

From the words of AnaChart CEO Joseph Kalish "When you look at analysts' stock price targets dynamic over time you can derive so much information. This year we are able to show analysts character with attributes such as perseverance, versatility, and foresight for the investment community to take inspiration from"

The awards go to analysts who had the most significant consecutive success with their respective stock calling.

The winners for 2022 are:

About AnaChart: revolutionizing the fintech industry as an equity research support platform. Founded in 2020, it uses "radical transparency"[1] to provide up-to-date price targets and ratings from top stock analysts for each company. From past performance history to current projections, AnaChart offers an unprecedented view into analyst insights that can vastly improve investment decision making process.

[1] Radical Transparency is a term coined by Ray Dalio of Bridgewater to encourage an open and honest dialogue, allowing the best thinking to prevail.

