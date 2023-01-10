AnaChart Releases List of Top 20 Stock Research Performances for 2022

Jan 10, 2023, 08:34 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnaChart, a New York based Fintech startup company, has identified the top 20 stock research performances which rose to the occasion with their analysts insightful predictions and consistent delivery in the year of 2022. Analysis was conducted using an algorithm which measures each analyst's return over the year across all the stocks that they cover. The majority in the list are represented by experts within the healthcare, energy, and technology sectors culminating first by Goldman Sachs followed by Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and Piper Sandler as top achievers - awards are attributed per individual stock forecasting instead of overall performance due the variances between individual securities success.
In the tumultuous year of 2022, stock picking was especially difficult as the stock market in general had a 20% decrease in value yet there were ample of actions that deserve credit for.
From the words of AnaChart CEO Joseph Kalish "When you look at analysts' stock price targets dynamic over time you can derive so much information. This year we are able to show analysts character with attributes such as perseverance, versatility, and foresight for the investment community to take inspiration from"
The awards go to analysts who had the most significant consecutive success with their respective stock calling.
The winners for 2022 are:
- Michael Pachter, Wedbush, Communication Services.
AnaChart's stock picker of 2022 for outstanding ability to be able to valuate in a timely manner with both long and short calls on Netflix. Over 40% of potential upside (downside) were realized on each direction with his calls.
- Ryan Brinkman, J.P. Morgan, Consumer Cyclical Tesla.
Winner of the AnaChart Big Short awards for 2022. Through 2019 and into 2022, the analyst's opinion of Tesla remained unchanged despite being in a minority opinion. Last year his forecast was proved correct as Tesla lost over two-thirds of its market value last year, meeting his valuation.
- Ann Hynes, Mizuho, Healthcare - Molina Healthcare.
- Dan Dolev, Mizuho, Technology - Toast.
- Mani Foroohar, SVB Leerink, Healthcare - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.
- Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley, Industrials - Avis Budget Group.
- Kate Mcshane, Goldman Sachs, Consumer Cyclical - Bed Bath & Beyond.
- Ben Kallo, Robert W. Baird, Technology - First Solar.
- Emily Chieng, Goldman Sachs, Basic Materials - Steel Dynamics.
- Roger Read, Wells Fargo, Energy - Exxon Mobil.
- Devin Mcdermott, Morgan Stanley, Energy - Exxon Mobil.
- Liam Burke , B. Riley, Energy - Scorpio Tankers.
- Atidrip Modak, Goldman Sachs, Energy - Weatherford International.
- Michael Lavery, Piper Sandler, Consumer Defensive - Beyond Meat.
- Joseph Mckay, Wells Fargo, Healthcare - Civitas Resources.
- Stan Berenshteyn, Wells Fargo, Energy - Accolade.
- Yi Chen, H.C. Wainwright, Healthcare - ProPhase Labs.
- Corinne Jenkins, Goldman Sachs, Healthcare - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.
- Annabel Samimy, Stifle, Healthcare - Apellis Pharmaceuticals.
- Kashy Harrison, Piper Sandler, Technology - Enphase Energy, Inc.
About AnaChart: revolutionizing the fintech industry as an equity research support platform. Founded in 2020, it uses "radical transparency"[1] to provide up-to-date price targets and ratings from top stock analysts for each company. From past performance history to current projections, AnaChart offers an unprecedented view into analyst insights that can vastly improve investment decision making process.
[1] Radical Transparency is a term coined by Ray Dalio of Bridgewater to encourage an open and honest dialogue, allowing the best thinking to prevail.
Contact:
Teni Antenor
[email protected]
(201) 829-5266
SOURCE AnaChart
Share this article