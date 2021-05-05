ANACHEL CEO Carrie Gerlach Cecil Named to Executive Board Business Sports Management Program

"For over 20 years, Carrie has successfully maneuvered high-stakes communications and reputation issues for professional and collegiate sports stakeholders, higher-learning chancellors and presidents, energy and entertainment corporations CEOs as well as litigators and political figures," stated the Sports Management Program Director, Cary Groth. "We are thrilled to bring her leadership onto the Board and her meaningful and fascinating curriculum into the classroom."

"I am honored to join the University of Nevada, Reno College of Business Sports Management Program Executive Board and to serve their students," Cecil said. "It will be exciting to pull back the curtain on how to navigate the narratives for tomorrow's sports headlines. I look forward to furthering the program's mission 'to develop and instill best practices in the sports industry'."

Alongside her Executive Board duties, Cecil will be charged with creating curriculum in the areas of sports crisis and litigation communications, as well as brand, reputation and digital strategies. The Executive Certificate curriculum covers the issues facing the sports industry at all levels – from community sports commissions to intercollegiate athletics to professional sports organizations – focusing on the business side of the industry. This particular area of emphasis within the College has received overwhelming support from multiple key donors and sports organizations across the country.

Cecil is the CEO and founder of ANACHEL. Fueled by a mission to build, cement and protect corporate and executive legacies, she confidently navigates high-profile communications and branding campaigns. Cecil expertly directs her clients on how to preemptively and positively maneuver sensitive issues that impact their businesses.

Cecil is a well-known speaker, published author, trusted speechwriter and an experienced corporate image specialist. She serves on the Board of The National Social Media Initiative in Athletics, a founding movement dedicated to establishing a standard of digital excellence by championing education and providing best practices. Cecil began her career with the late Honorable Senator John McCain and has pioneered problem-solving services to mitigate risk and increase brand integrity for her clients for over two decades.

In addition to the undergraduate Sports Management minor, which launched in December 2020 to all admitted University undergraduate students, the College is launching an online nine-month Executive Certificate in Sports Management , uniquely designed for sports industry professionals to gain relevant and in-depth knowledge about the industry. As part of the certificate program, students will learn from the experts in the industry, participate in experiential learning within one of the program's partner organizations and attend the two-and-a-half-day Tahoe Sports Summit at Lake Tahoe with industry leaders, culminating in their graduation ceremony.

