Anacostia Rail Holdings Appoints Aimee Nolan as Chief Legal Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacostia Rail Holdings (ARH) announced that Aimee Nolan has been appointed Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. As a member of the company's executive leadership team, Nolan will oversee legal, compliance, governance, and risk functions, supporting ARH's continued growth and long-term mission.

Aimee Nolan, Chief Legal Officer, Anacostia Rail Holdings

Nolan joins ARH as Mark Sidman, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, prepares to retire on March 31, 2026, after more than a decade with the company. Since joining ARH in 2013, Sidman has been a trusted advisor and integral member of the corporate leadership team, helping guide the company through sustained growth and reinforcing a strong foundation of governance and integrity.

Nolan most recently served as General Counsel at Zoro Tools, Inc., a subsidiary of W.W. Grainger, Inc., where she was a member of the executive leadership team and helped guide a fast-growing business through expansion and transformation. Previously, she spent more than 25 years at W.W. Grainger, Inc., most recently as Vice President and Associate General Counsel, advising on tech and ecommerce matters, data protection and security, crisis management, global sourcing, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, procurement, regulatory compliance, and risk management.

"Mark's steady leadership and counsel have helped shape who we are today, and we are deeply grateful for his many contributions," said Peter Gilbertson, CEO, ARH. "As we look ahead, Aimee brings the strategic mindset, operational discipline, and experience needed to help ARH scale responsibly and advance our mission in the years to come."

Nolan holds a JD from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and a BA in International Relations and French from Michigan State University. She has completed executive leadership training at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and is an active civic and nonprofit leader.

With this leadership transition, ARH remains committed to its mission, its people, and the disciplined growth of its platform for the future.

About Anacostia Rail Holdings

Anacostia Rail Holdings is a privately held company that owns and operates freight railroads throughout the U.S. Combined, ARH's six railroads handle the equivalent of over two million carloads annually. ARH provides freight services to major metropolitan centers and small communities operating on more than 600 miles of track. For more information, visit www.Anacostia.com.

