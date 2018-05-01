Anadarko Announces 2018 First-Quarter Results

HOUSTON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced 2018 first‑quarter results, reporting net income attributable to common stockholders of $121 million, or $0.22 per share (diluted). These results include certain items typically excluded by the investment community in published estimates. In total, these items decreased net income by $158 million, or $0.30 per share (diluted), on an after-tax basis.(1) Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2018 was $1.43 billion.

FIRST-QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Achieved record divestiture-adjusted oil production of 367,000 barrels per day
  • Increased the company's oil production mix to 57 percent, while generating its highest per-barrel margins since 2014, when oil prices averaged more than $93 per barrel for WTI
  • Entered into accelerated share-repurchase agreements (ASRs) to complete the expanded $3.0 billion share-buyback program by the end of the second quarter, nine months from initial board authorization
  • Secured substantial long-term oil transportation capacity from the Delaware Basin to both Gulf Coast and U.S. export markets, while also locking in firm sales out of the basin for about 80 percent of its operated natural gas production
  • Received Mozambique government approval for the Golfinho/Atum Plan of Development for the company's LNG project with Area 1 participants

"The results we achieved over the second half of 2017 created strong momentum in the first quarter of 2018," said Al Walker, Anadarko Chairman, President and CEO. "Exceptional performance from our asset-management teams in the Delaware and DJ basins and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico drove record quarterly oil production, matching the company's highest oil output to date. Additionally, we expect to complete our $3.0 billion share-repurchase program by mid-year and will consider expanding this program further should free cash flow from the current operating environment continue to increase.

"Looking ahead, our infrastructure buildout in West Texas is on track, with expectations of placing into service our first regional oil treating facility (ROTF) in Reeves County in the second quarter," added Walker. "This is expected to be followed by an additional ROTF in north Loving County and the first cryogenic train at the Mentone gas processing plant in the third quarter. As we have commented previously, these are key drivers for significant oil growth later this year and next. As the operator for approximately 70 percent of our Delaware Basin leasehold, we have significant size, scale, control and flexibility to be an anchor tenant on several pipeline projects to ensure hydrocarbon-takeaway from the basin and improve wellhead margins. Although we are increasing our expected capital investments by about $100 million for the full year, this is primarily a result of higher-than-expected non-operated plans in the Delaware Basin from our leasehold partners and does not represent an increase in operated activity. This durable strategy of providing capital-efficient growth, while generating free cash flow to drive the return of capital through share repurchases, increased dividends and debt retirement will continue to be one of our principal objectives in the years to come."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Anadarko's first-quarter sales volumes of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) totaled 58 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), or an average of 643,000 BOE per day, which was at the high end of the company's first-quarter guidance.

In the Delaware Basin, the company's oil sales volumes averaged 52,000 barrels per day for the quarter, representing a 70-percent increase over the first quarter of 2017. Importantly, Anadarko secured substantial long-term oil transportation capacity with commitments covering more than half of the company's expected 2018 operated production and nearly all of its projected operated production by late 2019. The company will be an anchor shipper on Enterprise's Midland pipeline to Houston and Plains' Cactus II pipeline to Corpus Christi, and Anadarko is also covered by firm transport or firm sales with reliable counterparties controlling basin export capacity for approximately 80 percent of its operated natural gas production. In addition, construction on the Reeves ROTF is complete and commissioning activities are underway. Anadarko currently operates seven drilling rigs and five completion crews in the Delaware Basin.

In the DJ Basin of northeast Colorado, Anadarko continued to achieve record sales volumes, averaging more than 260,000 BOE per day, an 8-percent increase over the first quarter of 2017. The company currently operates four drilling rigs in the basin along with three completion crews that feature equipment with noise-reduction technology.

In the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Anadarko achieved record oil sales volumes of 128,000 barrels per day. Volume growth was driven by a new tieback at the Marlin facility and increased production at Horn Mountain, which is producing at its highest rate since 2006.

Sales volumes from Anadarko's international operations in Algeria and Ghana averaged 88,000 barrels of liquids per day during the first quarter of 2018. In March, the Mozambique Government approved the Anadarko-operated Area 1 Golfinho/Atum Plan of Development defining the integrated onshore LNG project from the reservoir to the market. The Mozambique LNG project also made good progress on marketing with the announcement of a long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for 1.2 million tonnes per annum for a period of 15 years with one of the world's largest electric utilities, Électricité de France, S.A. (EDF). The near-term marketing objective has been met with non-binding key terms agreed with multiple buyers for more than 8.5 million tonnes per annum. Focus is now on converting these agreements to binding long-term SPAs.

OPERATIONS REPORT
For additional details on Anadarko's first-quarter 2018 operations and exploration program, please refer to the comprehensive Operations Report available at www.anadarko.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
During the first quarter, Anadarko's capital investments, excluding Western Gas Partners, LP (WES), were $1.37 billion. The company also entered into two ASRs to complete its $3.0 billion share-repurchase program, which were funded by approximately $1.9 billion of cash on hand, with the final pricing and number of shares repurchased for the current outstanding ASR to be determined upon its completion in the second quarter. In the first quarter, Anadarko also announced a 400-percent increase to its quarterly dividend, increasing from 5 cents per share to 25 cents per share.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. CDT, 9 A.M. EDT
Anadarko will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 8 a.m. Central Daylight Time (9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss its first-quarter 2018 financial and operating results. The dial-in number is 877.883.0383 in the U.S. or 412.902.6506 internationally. The confirmation number is 2709670. For complete instructions on how to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit www.anadarko.com. A replay of the call will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the conference call.

FINANCIAL DATA
Ten pages of summary financial data follow, including updated financial and production guidance, current hedge positions, and a reconciliation of "divestiture-adjusted" or "same-store" sales.

(1) See the accompanying table for details of certain items affecting comparability.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20141103/156201LOGO

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2017, the company had 1.44 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Anadarko believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including Anadarko's ability to realize its expectations regarding performance; to successfully execute upon its capital program; to efficiently identify and deploy capital resources; to meet financial and operating guidance; to timely complete and commercially operate the projects, infrastructure and drilling prospects identified in this news release; to finalize the necessary steps to secure operatorship; to successfully complete the share repurchase program and to enter into additional programs; to increase the dividend; to reduce debt; and to successfully plan, secure additional government approvals, enter into long-term sales contracts, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure and LNG park in Mozambique. See "Risk Factors" in the company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases. Anadarko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Below are reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, each as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.

Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain noncash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company's performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company's operating and financial performance across periods, as well as facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2018


Before

After

Per Share

millions except per-share amounts

Tax

Tax

(diluted)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)


$

121

$

0.22

Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability





Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives*

$

27

21

0.04

Gains (losses) on divestitures, net

(24)

(17)

(0.03)

Impairments





Producing properties

(19)

(15)

(0.03)

Exploration assets

(53)

(41)

(0.08)

Contingency accruals

(132)

(101)

(0.19)

Change in uncertain tax positions


(5)

(0.01)

Certain items affecting comparability

$

(201)

(158)

(0.30)

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)


$

279

$

0.52



*  

Includes $127 million related to interest-rate derivatives, $(94) million related to commodity derivatives, and $(6) million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.



Quarter Ended March 31, 2017


Before

After

Per Share

millions except per-share amounts

Tax

Tax

(diluted)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)


$

(318)

$

(0.58)

Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability





Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives*

$

155

99

0.18

Gains (losses) on divestitures, net

804

509

0.92

Impairments





Producing and general properties

(373)

(237)

(0.43)

Exploration assets

(532)

(338)

(0.61)

Change in uncertain tax positions


(21)

(0.04)

Certain items affecting comparability

$

54

12

0.02

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)


$

(330)

$

(0.60)

*

Includes $12 million related to interest-rate derivatives, $141 million related to commodity derivatives, and $2 million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.

 

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) provides information useful in assessing the Company's operating and financial performance across periods.

Quarter Ended

March 31,

millions

2018

2017

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)

$

121

$

(318)

Interest expense

228

223

Income tax expense (benefit)

126

97

DD&A

990

1,115

Exploration expense

168

1,084

(Gains) losses on divestitures, net

24

(804)

Impairments

19

373

Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives

(27)

(155)

Restructuring charges



(1)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) (Non-GAAP)

$

1,649

$

1,614

Total barrels of oil equivalent (BOE)

58

72

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) per BOE

$

28.43

$

22.42

Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt in the capitalization ratio is useful to investors in determining the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. In addition, management believes that presenting Anadarko's net debt excluding WGP is useful because WGP is a separate public company with its own capital structure.

March 31, 2018







Anadarko



Anadarko

WGP*

excluding

millions

Consolidated

Consolidated

WGP

Total debt (GAAP)

$

16,404

$

4,204

$

12,200

Less cash and cash equivalents

3,361

524

2,837

Net debt (Non-GAAP)

$

13,043

$

3,680

$

9,363















Anadarko





Anadarko

excluding

millions



Consolidated

WGP

Net debt



$

13,043

$

9,363

Total equity



11,756

8,741

Adjusted capitalization



$

24,799

$

18,104












Net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio




53

%

52

%

*  

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) is a publicly traded consolidated subsidiary of Anadarko, and Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) is a consolidated subsidiary of WGP.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Cash Flow Information

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

March 31,

millions

2018

2017

Cash Flows from Operating Activities


Net income (loss)

$

174

$

(275)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

990

1,115

Deferred income taxes

42

(660)

Dry hole expense and impairments of unproved properties

106

1,012

Impairments

19

373

(Gains) losses on divestitures, net

24

(804)

Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net

36

(147)

Operating portion of net cash received (paid) in settlement of derivative instruments

(63)

(8)

Other

74

83

Changes in assets and liabilities

28

434

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

$

1,430

$

1,123

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

$

(1,113)

$

1,723

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

$

(1,507)

$

(198)




Capital Expenditures


Exploration and Production and other

$

1,115

$

945

WES Midstream

327

286

Other Midstream*

262

24

Total

$

1,704

$

1,255

*

    Excludes WES.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Summary Financial Information

March 31,

millions except per-share amounts

2018

2017

Consolidated Statements of Income


Revenues and Other


Oil sales

$

2,127

$

1,663

Natural-gas sales

247

502

Natural-gas liquids sales

292

289

Gathering, processing, and marketing sales

360

444

Gains (losses) on divestitures and other, net

19

869

Total

3,045

3,767

Costs and Expenses


Oil and gas operating

276

256

Oil and gas transportation

196

249

Exploration

168

1,084

Gathering, processing, and marketing

237

350

General and administrative

278

263

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

990

1,115

Production, property, and other taxes

190

155

Impairments

19

373

Other operating expense

140

22

Total

2,494

3,867

Operating Income (Loss)

551

(100)

Other (Income) Expense


Interest expense

228

223

(Gains) losses on derivatives, net

35

(147)

Other (income) expense, net

(12)

2

Total

251

78

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

300

(178)

Income tax expense (benefit)

126

97

Net Income (Loss)

174

(275)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

53

43

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

121

$

(318)

Per Common Share


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—basic

$

0.23

$

(0.58)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—diluted

$

0.22

$

(0.58)

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Basic

518

551

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Diluted

519

551




Exploration Expense


Dry hole expense

$

53

$

476

Impairments of unproved properties

53

537

Geological and geophysical, exploration overhead, and other expense

62

71

Total

$

168

$

1,084

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

(Unaudited)













March 31,

December 31,

millions



2018

2017

Condensed Balance Sheets






Cash and cash equivalents



$

3,361

$

4,553

Accounts receivable, net of allowance



1,795

1,829

Other current assets



374

380

Net properties and equipment



27,758

27,451

Other assets



2,134

2,211

Goodwill and other intangible assets



5,654

5,662

Total Assets



$

41,076

$

42,086

Short-term debt - Anadarko*



733

142

Short-term debt - WGP/WES



28


Other current liabilities



3,973

3,764

Long-term debt - Anadarko*



11,467

12,054

Long-term debt - WGP/WES



4,176

3,493

Deferred income taxes



2,267

2,234

Asset retirement obligations



2,510

2,500

Other long-term liabilities



4,166

4,109

Common stock



57

57

Paid-in capital



11,701

12,000

Retained earnings



1,152

1,109

Treasury stock



(3,759)

(2,132)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(410)

(338)

Total stockholders' equity



8,741

10,696

Noncontrolling interests



3,015

3,094

Total Equity



11,756

13,790

Total Liabilities and Equity



$

41,076

$

42,086

Capitalization






Total debt



$

16,404

$

15,689

Total equity



11,756

13,790

Total



$

28,160

$

29,479












Capitalization Ratios










Total debt




58

%

53

%

Total equity




42

%

47

%



*  

Excludes WES and WGP

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation



(Unaudited)





















Sales Volumes and Prices

















Average Daily Sales Volumes

Sales Volumes

Average Sales Price

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

MBbls/d

MMcf/d

MBbls/d

MMBbls

Bcf

MMBbls

Per Bbl

Per Mcf

Per Bbl

Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
















United States

288

1,051

92

25

95

9

$

62.58

$

2.61

$

33.24

Algeria

55



5

5





67.24



40.76

Other International

28





3





67.68




Total

371

1,051

97

33

95

9

$

63.66

$

2.61

$

33.63


















Quarter Ended March 31, 2017
















United States

269

1,859

112

24

167

10

$

49.23

$

3.00

$

26.57

Algeria

70



6

6



1

53.20



37.57

Other International

28





3





53.77




Total

367

1,859

118

33

167

11

$

50.34

$

3.00

$

27.17





































Average Daily Sales Volumes

MBOE/d

Sales Volumes

MMBOE



























Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

643

58









Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

795

72



























Sales Revenue and Commodity Derivatives







Sales

Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity
Derivatives

millions

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Quarter Ended March 31, 2018











United States

$

1,623

$

247

$

274


$

(67)

$

(1)

$


Algeria

331



18







Other International

173











Total

$

2,127

$

247

$

292


$

(67)

$

(1)

$















Quarter Ended March 31, 2017











United States

$

1,191

$

502

$

267


$

1

$

(4)

$

(3)

Algeria

334



22







Other International

138











Total

$

1,663

$

502

$

289


$

1

$

(4)

$

(3)

 


Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Financial and Operating External Guidance

As of May 1, 2018





Note: Guidance excludes sales volumes for Alaska due to divestiture.







2nd-Qtr

Full-Year


Guidance (see Note)

Guidance (see Note)

 Units

 Units









Total Sales Volumes (MMBOE)

56


58

240


250

Total Sales Volumes (MBOE/d)

615


640

658


685









Oil (MBbl/d)

346


362

376


396









United States

270


280

288


305

Algeria

50


54

59


61

Ghana

26


28

29


30









Natural Gas (MMcf/d)
















United States

1,025


1,075

1,085


1,125









Natural Gas Liquids (MBbl/d)
















United States

93


98

94


97

Algeria

5


6

5


6




















$ / Unit

$ / Unit

Price Differentials vs NYMEX (w/o hedges)
















Oil ($/Bbl)

(0.80)


3.20

(1.90)


2.00









United States

(2.00)


2.00

(3.00)


1.00

Algeria

3.00


7.00

2.00


7.00

Ghana

3.00


7.00

2.00


7.00









Natural Gas ($/Mcf)
















United States

(0.90)


(0.60)

(0.70)


(0.40)









Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Financial and Operating External Guidance

As of May 1, 2018





Note: Guidance excludes items affecting comparability.







2nd-Qtr

Full-Year


Guidance (see Note)

Guidance (see Note)


 $ MM

 $ MM

Other Revenues







Marketing and Gathering Margin

130


155

700


780

Minerals and Other

35


55

190


230




















$ / BOE

$ / BOE

Costs and Expenses







Oil & Gas Direct Operating

4.75


4.95

4.25


4.75

Oil & Gas Transportation and Other

3.55


3.75

3.50


3.75

Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization

17.00


17.75

17.00


17.75

Production Taxes (% of Product Revenue)

6.5

%


7.5

%

6.5

%


7.5

%











$ MM

$ MM









General and Administrative

265


285

1,025


1,075

Other Operating Expense

5


15

40


50

Exploration Expense







   Non-Cash



20

75


100

   Cash

50


60

200


220

Interest Expense (net)

230


240

925


975

Other (Income) Expense

(5)


5

(20)


20









Taxes







Algeria  (100% Current)

60

%


70

%

60

%


70

%

Rest of Company  (60% Current/40% Deferred for Q2 and

30% Current/70% Deferred for Total Year)

20

%


30

%

15

%


25

%









Noncontrolling Interest

55


75

300


350


















Avg. Shares Outstanding (MM)







Basic

499


503

503


507

Diluted

499


503

503


507


















Capital Investment (Excluding Western Gas Partners, LP)

$ MM

$ MM









APC Capital Expenditures

1,300


1,500

4,200


4,600










Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Commodity Hedge Positions

As of May 1, 2018















Weighted Average Price per barrel



Volume

(MBbls/d)

Floor Sold

Floor Purchased

Ceiling Sold

Oil







Two-Way Collars






    2018  









WTI

108

$

50.00

$

60.48








Fixed Price - Financial






    2018  









Brent

84

$

61.45













Three-Way Collars






    2019  









WTI

57

$

45.00

$

55.00

$

70.22

Brent

30

$

50.00

$

60.00

$

78.22



87


















Volume

Weighted Average Price per MMBtu



(thousand








MMBtu/d)

Floor Sold

Floor Purchased

Ceiling Sold

Natural Gas







Three-Way Collars






    2018   



250

$

2.00

$

2.75

$

3.54










Fixed Price - Financial






    2018   



280

$

3.02









Interest-Rate Derivatives

As of May 1, 2018






Instrument

Notional Amt.

Reference Period

Mandatory

Termination Date

Rate Paid

Rate Received

Swap

$550 Million

Sept. 2016 – 2046

Sept. 2020

6.418%

3M LIBOR

Swap

$250 Million

Sept. 2016 – 2046

Sept. 2022

6.809%

3M LIBOR

Swap

$200 Million

Sept. 2017 – 2047

Sept. 2018

6.049%

3M LIBOR

Swap

$100 Million

Sept. 2017 – 2047

Sept. 2020

6.891%

3M LIBOR

Swap

$250 Million

Sept. 2017 – 2047

Sept. 2021

6.570%

3M LIBOR

Swap

$250 Million

Sept. 2017 – 2047

Sept. 2023

6.761%

3M LIBOR

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Reconciliation of Same-Store Sales

Average Daily Sales Volumes





Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

Oil

MBbls/d

Natural Gas

MMcf/d

NGLs

MBbls/d

Total

MBOE/d

Oil

MBbls/d

Natural Gas

MMcf/d

NGLs

MBbls/d

Total

MBOE/d

U.S. Onshore

156

967

83

400

115

1,058

85

376

Gulf of Mexico

128

84

9

151

125

129

12

159

International

83



5

88

98



6

104

Same-Store Sales

367

1,051

97

639

338

1,187

103

639

Divestitures*

4





4

29

672

15

156

Total

371

1,051

97

643

367

1,859

118

795




*  

  Includes Alaska, Eagleford, Marcellus, Eaglebine, Utah CBM, and Moxa.

 

