Anadarko Announces 2018 First-Quarter Results

FIRST-QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved record divestiture-adjusted oil production of 367,000 barrels per day

Increased the company's oil production mix to 57 percent, while generating its highest per-barrel margins since 2014, when oil prices averaged more than $93 per barrel for WTI

per barrel for WTI Entered into accelerated share-repurchase agreements (ASRs) to complete the expanded $3.0 billion share-buyback program by the end of the second quarter, nine months from initial board authorization

share-buyback program by the end of the second quarter, nine months from initial board authorization Secured substantial long-term oil transportation capacity from the Delaware Basin to both Gulf Coast and U.S. export markets, while also locking in firm sales out of the basin for about 80 percent of its operated natural gas production

Basin to both Gulf Coast and U.S. export markets, while also locking in firm sales out of the basin for about 80 percent of its operated natural gas production Received Mozambique government approval for the Golfinho/Atum Plan of Development for the company's LNG project with Area 1 participants

"The results we achieved over the second half of 2017 created strong momentum in the first quarter of 2018," said Al Walker, Anadarko Chairman, President and CEO. "Exceptional performance from our asset-management teams in the Delaware and DJ basins and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico drove record quarterly oil production, matching the company's highest oil output to date. Additionally, we expect to complete our $3.0 billion share-repurchase program by mid-year and will consider expanding this program further should free cash flow from the current operating environment continue to increase.

"Looking ahead, our infrastructure buildout in West Texas is on track, with expectations of placing into service our first regional oil treating facility (ROTF) in Reeves County in the second quarter," added Walker. "This is expected to be followed by an additional ROTF in north Loving County and the first cryogenic train at the Mentone gas processing plant in the third quarter. As we have commented previously, these are key drivers for significant oil growth later this year and next. As the operator for approximately 70 percent of our Delaware Basin leasehold, we have significant size, scale, control and flexibility to be an anchor tenant on several pipeline projects to ensure hydrocarbon-takeaway from the basin and improve wellhead margins. Although we are increasing our expected capital investments by about $100 million for the full year, this is primarily a result of higher-than-expected non-operated plans in the Delaware Basin from our leasehold partners and does not represent an increase in operated activity. This durable strategy of providing capital-efficient growth, while generating free cash flow to drive the return of capital through share repurchases, increased dividends and debt retirement will continue to be one of our principal objectives in the years to come."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Anadarko's first-quarter sales volumes of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) totaled 58 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), or an average of 643,000 BOE per day, which was at the high end of the company's first-quarter guidance.

In the Delaware Basin, the company's oil sales volumes averaged 52,000 barrels per day for the quarter, representing a 70-percent increase over the first quarter of 2017. Importantly, Anadarko secured substantial long-term oil transportation capacity with commitments covering more than half of the company's expected 2018 operated production and nearly all of its projected operated production by late 2019. The company will be an anchor shipper on Enterprise's Midland pipeline to Houston and Plains' Cactus II pipeline to Corpus Christi, and Anadarko is also covered by firm transport or firm sales with reliable counterparties controlling basin export capacity for approximately 80 percent of its operated natural gas production. In addition, construction on the Reeves ROTF is complete and commissioning activities are underway. Anadarko currently operates seven drilling rigs and five completion crews in the Delaware Basin.

In the DJ Basin of northeast Colorado, Anadarko continued to achieve record sales volumes, averaging more than 260,000 BOE per day, an 8-percent increase over the first quarter of 2017. The company currently operates four drilling rigs in the basin along with three completion crews that feature equipment with noise-reduction technology.

In the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Anadarko achieved record oil sales volumes of 128,000 barrels per day. Volume growth was driven by a new tieback at the Marlin facility and increased production at Horn Mountain, which is producing at its highest rate since 2006.

Sales volumes from Anadarko's international operations in Algeria and Ghana averaged 88,000 barrels of liquids per day during the first quarter of 2018. In March, the Mozambique Government approved the Anadarko-operated Area 1 Golfinho/Atum Plan of Development defining the integrated onshore LNG project from the reservoir to the market. The Mozambique LNG project also made good progress on marketing with the announcement of a long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for 1.2 million tonnes per annum for a period of 15 years with one of the world's largest electric utilities, Électricité de France, S.A. (EDF). The near-term marketing objective has been met with non-binding key terms agreed with multiple buyers for more than 8.5 million tonnes per annum. Focus is now on converting these agreements to binding long-term SPAs.

OPERATIONS REPORT

For additional details on Anadarko's first-quarter 2018 operations and exploration program, please refer to the comprehensive Operations Report available at www.anadarko.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the first quarter, Anadarko's capital investments, excluding Western Gas Partners, LP (WES), were $1.37 billion. The company also entered into two ASRs to complete its $3.0 billion share-repurchase program, which were funded by approximately $1.9 billion of cash on hand, with the final pricing and number of shares repurchased for the current outstanding ASR to be determined upon its completion in the second quarter. In the first quarter, Anadarko also announced a 400-percent increase to its quarterly dividend, increasing from 5 cents per share to 25 cents per share.

FINANCIAL DATA

Ten pages of summary financial data follow, including updated financial and production guidance, current hedge positions, and a reconciliation of "divestiture-adjusted" or "same-store" sales.

(1) See the accompanying table for details of certain items affecting comparability.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2017, the company had 1.44 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Anadarko believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including Anadarko's ability to realize its expectations regarding performance; to successfully execute upon its capital program; to efficiently identify and deploy capital resources; to meet financial and operating guidance; to timely complete and commercially operate the projects, infrastructure and drilling prospects identified in this news release; to finalize the necessary steps to secure operatorship; to successfully complete the share repurchase program and to enter into additional programs; to increase the dividend; to reduce debt; and to successfully plan, secure additional government approvals, enter into long-term sales contracts, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure and LNG park in Mozambique. See "Risk Factors" in the company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases. Anadarko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Below are reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, each as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.

Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain noncash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company's performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company's operating and financial performance across periods, as well as facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry.





Quarter Ended March 31, 2018



Before

After

Per Share millions except per-share amounts

Tax

Tax

(diluted) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)





$ 121



$ 0.22

Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability











Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives*

$ 27



21



0.04

Gains (losses) on divestitures, net

(24)



(17)



(0.03)

Impairments











Producing properties

(19)



(15)



(0.03)

Exploration assets

(53)



(41)



(0.08)

Contingency accruals

(132)



(101)



(0.19)

Change in uncertain tax positions





(5)



(0.01)

Certain items affecting comparability

$ (201)



(158)



(0.30)

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)





$ 279



$ 0.52







* Includes $127 million related to interest-rate derivatives, $(94) million related to commodity derivatives, and $(6) million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.





Quarter Ended March 31, 2017



Before

After

Per Share millions except per-share amounts

Tax

Tax

(diluted) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)





$ (318)



$ (0.58)

Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability











Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives*

$ 155



99



0.18

Gains (losses) on divestitures, net

804



509



0.92

Impairments











Producing and general properties

(373)



(237)



(0.43)

Exploration assets

(532)



(338)



(0.61)

Change in uncertain tax positions





(21)



(0.04)

Certain items affecting comparability

$ 54



12



0.02

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)





$ (330)



$ (0.60)



* Includes $12 million related to interest-rate derivatives, $141 million related to commodity derivatives, and $2 million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) provides information useful in assessing the Company's operating and financial performance across periods.



Quarter Ended March 31, millions 2018

2017 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 121



$ (318)

Interest expense 228



223

Income tax expense (benefit) 126



97

DD&A 990



1,115

Exploration expense 168



1,084

(Gains) losses on divestitures, net 24



(804)

Impairments 19



373

Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives (27)



(155)

Restructuring charges —



(1)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) (Non-GAAP) $ 1,649



$ 1,614

Total barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) 58



72

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) per BOE $ 28.43



$ 22.42



Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt in the capitalization ratio is useful to investors in determining the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. In addition, management believes that presenting Anadarko's net debt excluding WGP is useful because WGP is a separate public company with its own capital structure.







March 31, 2018













Anadarko





Anadarko

WGP*

excluding millions



Consolidated

Consolidated

WGP Total debt (GAAP)



$ 16,404



$ 4,204



$ 12,200

Less cash and cash equivalents



3,361



524



2,837

Net debt (Non-GAAP)



$ 13,043



$ 3,680



$ 9,363































Anadarko









Anadarko

excluding millions







Consolidated

WGP Net debt







$ 13,043



$ 9,363

Total equity







11,756



8,741

Adjusted capitalization







$ 24,799



$ 18,104

























Net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio









53 %



52 %

* Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) is a publicly traded consolidated subsidiary of Anadarko, and Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) is a consolidated subsidiary of WGP.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Cash Flow Information (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

March 31, millions 2018

2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ 174



$ (275)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 990



1,115

Deferred income taxes 42



(660)

Dry hole expense and impairments of unproved properties 106



1,012

Impairments 19



373

(Gains) losses on divestitures, net 24



(804)

Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net 36



(147)

Operating portion of net cash received (paid) in settlement of derivative instruments (63)



(8)

Other 74



83

Changes in assets and liabilities 28



434

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $ 1,430



$ 1,123

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities $ (1,113)



$ 1,723

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ (1,507)



$ (198)









Capital Expenditures





Exploration and Production and other $ 1,115



$ 945

WES Midstream 327



286

Other Midstream* 262



24

Total $ 1,704



$ 1,255



* Excludes WES.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended Summary Financial Information March 31, millions except per-share amounts 2018

2017 Consolidated Statements of Income





Revenues and Other





Oil sales $ 2,127



$ 1,663

Natural-gas sales 247



502

Natural-gas liquids sales 292



289

Gathering, processing, and marketing sales 360



444

Gains (losses) on divestitures and other, net 19



869

Total 3,045



3,767

Costs and Expenses





Oil and gas operating 276



256

Oil and gas transportation 196



249

Exploration 168



1,084

Gathering, processing, and marketing 237



350

General and administrative 278



263

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 990



1,115

Production, property, and other taxes 190



155

Impairments 19



373

Other operating expense 140



22

Total 2,494



3,867

Operating Income (Loss) 551



(100)

Other (Income) Expense





Interest expense 228



223

(Gains) losses on derivatives, net 35



(147)

Other (income) expense, net (12)



2

Total 251



78

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 300



(178)

Income tax expense (benefit) 126



97

Net Income (Loss) 174



(275)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 53



43

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 121



$ (318)

Per Common Share





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—basic $ 0.23



$ (0.58)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ 0.22



$ (0.58)

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Basic 518



551

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Diluted 519



551









Exploration Expense





Dry hole expense $ 53



$ 476

Impairments of unproved properties 53



537

Geological and geophysical, exploration overhead, and other expense 62



71

Total $ 168



$ 1,084



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Unaudited)

























March 31,

December 31, millions







2018

2017 Condensed Balance Sheets













Cash and cash equivalents







$ 3,361



$ 4,553

Accounts receivable, net of allowance







1,795



1,829

Other current assets







374



380

Net properties and equipment







27,758



27,451

Other assets







2,134



2,211

Goodwill and other intangible assets







5,654



5,662

Total Assets







$ 41,076



$ 42,086

Short-term debt - Anadarko*







733



142

Short-term debt - WGP/WES







28



—

Other current liabilities







3,973



3,764

Long-term debt - Anadarko*







11,467



12,054

Long-term debt - WGP/WES







4,176



3,493

Deferred income taxes







2,267



2,234

Asset retirement obligations







2,510



2,500

Other long-term liabilities







4,166



4,109

Common stock







57



57

Paid-in capital







11,701



12,000

Retained earnings







1,152



1,109

Treasury stock







(3,759)



(2,132)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







(410)



(338)

Total stockholders' equity







8,741



10,696

Noncontrolling interests







3,015



3,094

Total Equity







11,756



13,790

Total Liabilities and Equity







$ 41,076



$ 42,086

Capitalization













Total debt







$ 16,404



$ 15,689

Total equity







11,756



13,790

Total







$ 28,160



$ 29,479

























Capitalization Ratios





















Total debt









58 %



53 % Total equity









42 %



47 %





* Excludes WES and WGP

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation







(Unaudited)











































Sales Volumes and Prices



































Average Daily Sales Volumes

Sales Volumes

Average Sales Price

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

MBbls/d

MMcf/d

MBbls/d

MMBbls

Bcf

MMBbls

Per Bbl

Per Mcf

Per Bbl Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

































United States 288



1,051



92



25



95



9



$ 62.58



$ 2.61



$ 33.24

Algeria 55



—



5



5



—



—



67.24



—



40.76

Other International 28



—



—



3



—



—



67.68



—



—

Total 371



1,051



97



33



95



9



$ 63.66



$ 2.61



$ 33.63





































Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

































United States 269



1,859



112



24



167



10



$ 49.23



$ 3.00



$ 26.57

Algeria 70



—



6



6



—



1



53.20



—



37.57

Other International 28



—



—



3



—



—



53.77



—



—

Total 367



1,859



118



33



167



11



$ 50.34



$ 3.00



$ 27.17











































































Average Daily Sales Volumes MBOE/d

Sales Volumes MMBOE























































Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 643

58



















Quarter Ended March 31, 2017 795

72

























































Sales Revenue and Commodity Derivatives















Sales



Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity

Derivatives millions Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs



Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs Quarter Ended March 31, 2018























United States $ 1,623



$ 247



$ 274





$ (67)



$ (1)



$ —

Algeria 331



—



18





—



—



—

Other International 173



—



—





—



—



—

Total $ 2,127



$ 247



$ 292





$ (67)



$ (1)



$ —



























Quarter Ended March 31, 2017























United States $ 1,191



$ 502



$ 267





$ 1



$ (4)



$ (3)

Algeria 334



—



22





—



—



—

Other International 138



—



—





—



—



—

Total $ 1,663



$ 502



$ 289





$ 1



$ (4)



$ (3)



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Financial and Operating External Guidance As of May 1, 2018









Note: Guidance excludes sales volumes for Alaska due to divestiture.













2nd-Qtr

Full-Year



Guidance (see Note)

Guidance (see Note)

Units

Units

















Total Sales Volumes (MMBOE)

56

—

58



240

—

250

Total Sales Volumes (MBOE/d)

615

—

640



658

—

685



















Oil (MBbl/d)

346

—

362



376

—

396



















United States

270

—

280



288

—

305

Algeria

50

—

54



59

—

61

Ghana

26

—

28



29

—

30



















Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

































United States

1,025

—

1,075



1,085

—

1,125



















Natural Gas Liquids (MBbl/d)

































United States

93

—

98



94

—

97

Algeria

5

—

6



5

—

6









































$ / Unit

$ / Unit Price Differentials vs NYMEX (w/o hedges)

































Oil ($/Bbl)

(0.80)

—

3.20



(1.90)

—

2.00



















United States

(2.00)

—

2.00



(3.00)

—

1.00

Algeria

3.00

—

7.00



2.00

—

7.00

Ghana

3.00

—

7.00



2.00

—

7.00



















Natural Gas ($/Mcf)

































United States

(0.90)

—

(0.60)



(0.70)

—

(0.40)





















Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Financial and Operating External Guidance As of May 1, 2018









Note: Guidance excludes items affecting comparability.













2nd-Qtr

Full-Year



Guidance (see Note)

Guidance (see Note)



$ MM

$ MM Other Revenues















Marketing and Gathering Margin

130

—

155



700

—

780

Minerals and Other

35

—

55



190

—

230









































$ / BOE

$ / BOE Costs and Expenses















Oil & Gas Direct Operating

4.75

—

4.95



4.25

—

4.75

Oil & Gas Transportation and Other

3.55

—

3.75



3.50

—

3.75

Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization

17.00

—

17.75



17.00

—

17.75

Production Taxes (% of Product Revenue)

6.5 % —

7.5 %

6.5 % —

7.5 %





















$ MM

$ MM

















General and Administrative

265

—

285



1,025

—

1,075

Other Operating Expense

5

—

15



40

—

50

Exploration Expense















Non-Cash

—

—

20



75

—

100

Cash

50

—

60



200

—

220

Interest Expense (net)

230

—

240



925

—

975

Other (Income) Expense

(5)

—

5



(20)

—

20



















Taxes















Algeria (100% Current)

60 % —

70 %

60 % —

70 % Rest of Company (60% Current/40% Deferred for Q2 and 30% Current/70% Deferred for Total Year)

20 % —

30 %

15 % —

25 %

















Noncontrolling Interest

55

—

75



300

—

350





































Avg. Shares Outstanding (MM)















Basic

499

—

503



503

—

507

Diluted

499

—

503



503

—

507





































Capital Investment (Excluding Western Gas Partners, LP) $ MM

$ MM

















APC Capital Expenditures

1,300

—

1,500



4,200

—

4,600





















Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Commodity Hedge Positions As of May 1, 2018





























Weighted Average Price per barrel





Volume (MBbls/d)

Floor Sold

Floor Purchased

Ceiling Sold Oil















Two-Way Collars













2018















WTI

108



$ 50.00 $ 60.48















Fixed Price - Financial













2018















Brent

84 $ 61.45



























Three-Way Collars













2019















WTI

57 $ 45.00 $ 55.00 $ 70.22

Brent

30 $ 50.00 $ 60.00 $ 78.22





87





































Volume

Weighted Average Price per MMBtu





(thousand

















MMBtu/d)

Floor Sold

Floor Purchased

Ceiling Sold Natural Gas















Three-Way Collars













2018



250 $ 2.00 $ 2.75 $ 3.54



















Fixed Price - Financial













2018



280 $ 3.02





















Interest-Rate Derivatives As of May 1, 2018











Instrument Notional Amt. Reference Period Mandatory Termination Date Rate Paid Rate Received Swap $550 Million Sept. 2016 – 2046 Sept. 2020 6.418% 3M LIBOR Swap $250 Million Sept. 2016 – 2046 Sept. 2022 6.809% 3M LIBOR Swap $200 Million Sept. 2017 – 2047 Sept. 2018 6.049% 3M LIBOR Swap $100 Million Sept. 2017 – 2047 Sept. 2020 6.891% 3M LIBOR Swap $250 Million Sept. 2017 – 2047 Sept. 2021 6.570% 3M LIBOR Swap $250 Million Sept. 2017 – 2047 Sept. 2023 6.761% 3M LIBOR

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Reconciliation of Same-Store Sales

Average Daily Sales Volumes









Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

Oil MBbls/d

Natural Gas MMcf/d

NGLs MBbls/d

Total MBOE/d

Oil MBbls/d

Natural Gas MMcf/d

NGLs MBbls/d

Total MBOE/d U.S. Onshore 156



967



83



400



115



1,058



85



376

Gulf of Mexico 128



84



9



151



125



129



12



159

International 83



—



5



88



98



—



6



104

Same-Store Sales 367



1,051



97



639



338



1,187



103



639

Divestitures* 4



—



—



4



29



672



15



156

Total 371



1,051



97



643



367



1,859



118



795











* Includes Alaska, Eagleford, Marcellus, Eaglebine, Utah CBM, and Moxa.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anadarko-announces-2018-first-quarter-results-300640484.html

