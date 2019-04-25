Anadarko Announces 2019 First-Quarter Results
Apr 25, 2019, 16:15 ET
HOUSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced 2019 first‑quarter results, reporting a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $15 million, or $0.03 per share (diluted). These results include certain items typically excluded by the investment community in published estimates. In total, these items decreased net income by $274 million, or $0.56 per share (diluted), on an after-tax basis.(1)
Anadarko generated $1.129 billion of cash flow from operations during the quarter, while capital expenditures totaled $1.030 billion, excluding Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES). Additionally, the company reported discretionary cash flow from operations of $1.541 billion(2) and adjusted free cash flow of $381 million(2) for the quarter.
FIRST-QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
Anadarko's first-quarter 2019 sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) totaled 64 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), or an average of 715,000 BOE per day, which included 412,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD).
Anadarko's U.S. onshore assets averaged sales volume of 465,000 BOE per day during the first quarter of 2019, which included 195,000 BOPD. Anadarko's Gulf of Mexico averaged a record 166,000 BOE per day in the quarter, which included 138,000 BOPD. Internationally, the company averaged 84,000 BOE per day during the first quarter, which included 79,000 BOPD.
The company also continued to make significant progress with its Mozambique LNG project, announcing Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) now totaling more than 9.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), with two additional SPAs in the final stages of execution that, if executed, would bring the total volume to more than 11 MTPA. During the quarter, the project also was designated as the first mover by the Government of Mozambique for the marine facilities to support the onshore LNG industry in Mozambique. The company remains positioned to take a final investment decision (FID) during the first half of this year.
FINANCIAL DATA
Nine pages of summary financial data follow, including current hedge positions and a reconciliation of "divestiture-adjusted" or "same-store" sales.
|
(1)
|
See the accompanying table for details of certain items affecting comparability.
|
(2)
|
See the accompanying table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and a statement indicating why management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors.
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2018, the company had 1.47 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Anadarko believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including Anadarko's ability to successfully plan, secure additional government and partner approvals, enter into the additional long-term sales contracts identified in this release, take FID and the timing thereof, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure and LNG park in Mozambique. See "Risk Factors" in the company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases. Anadarko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Below are reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, each as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.
Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain noncash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company's performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company's operating and financial performance across periods, as well as facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry.
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
|
|
|
Before
|
|
After
|
|
Per Share
|
millions except per-share amounts
|
|
Tax
|
|
Tax
|
|
(diluted)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(15)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives (after noncontrolling interest)*
|
|
$
|
(300)
|
|
|
(232)
|
|
|
(0.47)
|
|
Gains (losses) on divestitures, net
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Contingency accruals
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Reorganization-related charges
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
Change in uncertain tax positions
|
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
Certain items affecting comparability
|
|
$
|
(333)
|
|
|
(274)
|
|
|
(0.56)
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
$
|
259
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
*
|
Includes $(155) million related to commodity derivatives, $(148) million related to interest-rate derivatives (after noncontrolling interest) and $3 million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
|
|
|
Before
|
|
After
|
|
Per Share
|
millions except per-share amounts
|
|
Tax
|
|
Tax
|
|
(diluted)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
$
|
121
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives*
|
|
$
|
27
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Gains (losses) on divestitures, net
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
Impairments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Producing properties
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
Exploration assets
|
|
(53)
|
|
|
(41)
|
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
Contingency accruals
|
|
(132)
|
|
|
(101)
|
|
|
(0.19)
|
|
Change in uncertain tax positions
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Certain items affecting comparability
|
|
$
|
(201)
|
|
|
(158)
|
|
|
(0.30)
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
$
|
279
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
*
|
Includes $(94) million related to commodity derivatives, $127 million related to interest-rate derivatives, and $(6) million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) provides information useful in assessing the Company's operating and financial performance across periods.
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
millions
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
(15)
|
|
|
$
|
121
|
|
Interest expense
|
253
|
|
|
228
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
166
|
|
|
126
|
|
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|
1,081
|
|
|
990
|
|
Exploration expense*
|
49
|
|
|
168
|
|
(Gains) losses on divestitures, net
|
5
|
|
|
24
|
|
Impairments
|
—
|
|
|
19
|
|
Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives
|
316
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
Reorganization-related charges
|
18
|
|
|
—
|
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,873
|
|
|
$
|
1,649
|
|
Total barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE)
|
64
|
|
|
58
|
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) per BOE
|
$
|
29.27
|
|
|
$
|
28.43
|
|
|
|
*
|
Includes reorganization-related charges of $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt in the capitalization ratio is useful to investors in determining the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. In addition, management believes that presenting Anadarko's net debt excluding WES is useful because WES is a separate public company with its own capital structure.
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anadarko
|
|
|
|
Anadarko
|
|
WES*
|
|
excluding
|
millions
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
WES
|
Total debt (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
17,924
|
|
|
$
|
7,208
|
|
|
$
|
10,716
|
|
Less cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
2,026
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
1,926
|
|
Net debt (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
15,898
|
|
|
$
|
7,108
|
|
|
$
|
8,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anadarko
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anadarko
|
|
excluding
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
WES
|
Net debt
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,898
|
|
|
$
|
8,790
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
10,533
|
|
|
8,928
|
|
Adjusted capitalization
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,431
|
|
|
$
|
17,718
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
%
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
|
*
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is a publicly traded consolidated subsidiary of Anadarko.
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Management uses Discretionary Cash Flow from Operations (DCF), Free Cash Flow (FCF), Adjusted DCF, and Adjusted FCF to determine the company's ability to internally fund its capital expenditures and to service or incur additional debt. These measures eliminate the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company's performance from period to period. To assist in measuring the Company's performance, management will also evaluate Anadarko on a deconsolidated basis, which excludes WES.
Discretionary Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
millions
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,129
|
|
|
$
|
1,430
|
|
Add back
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable
|
39
|
|
|
(23)
|
|
(Increase) decrease in accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
294
|
|
|
(45)
|
|
Other items, net
|
79
|
|
|
40
|
|
Discretionary cash flow from operations (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,541
|
|
|
$
|
1,402
|
|
Less
|
|
|
|
APC capital expenditures*
|
1,030
|
|
|
1,374
|
|
WES capital expenditures
|
266
|
|
|
330
|
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
245
|
|
|
$
|
(302)
|
|
|
|
*
|
APC capital expenditures include $49 million at March 31, 2019, and $258 million at March 31, 2018, of midstream capitalized costs incurred by Anadarko prior to the contribution and sale of its midstream assets to WES.
Adjusted Discretionary Cash Flow from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
millions
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,129
|
|
|
$
|
1,430
|
|
Adjusted by:
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable
|
39
|
|
|
(23)
|
|
(Increase) decrease in accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
294
|
|
|
(45)
|
|
Other items, net
|
79
|
|
|
40
|
|
WES distributions to third parties
|
(130)
|
|
|
(118)
|
|
Adjusted discretionary cash flow from operations (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,411
|
|
|
$
|
1,284
|
|
Less APC capital expenditures (excludes WES)*
|
1,030
|
|
|
1,374
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
381
|
|
|
$
|
(90)
|
|
|
|
*
|
APC capital expenditures include $49 million at March 31, 2019, and $258 million at March 31, 2018, of midstream capitalized costs incurred by Anadarko prior to the contribution and sale of its midstream assets to WES.
|
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
|
Cash Flow Information
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
millions
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
96
|
|
|
$
|
174
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|
1,081
|
|
|
990
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1
|
|
|
42
|
|
Dry hole expense and impairments of unproved properties
|
—
|
|
|
106
|
|
Impairments
|
—
|
|
|
19
|
|
(Gains) losses on divestitures, net
|
5
|
|
|
24
|
|
Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net
|
315
|
|
|
36
|
|
Operating portion of net cash received (paid) in settlement of derivative instruments
|
1
|
|
|
(63)
|
|
Other
|
42
|
|
|
74
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
(412)
|
|
|
28
|
|
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
|
$
|
1,129
|
|
|
$
|
1,430
|
|
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
|
$
|
(1,528)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,113)
|
|
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
|
$
|
1,129
|
|
|
$
|
(1,507)
|
|
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
Summary Financial Information
|
March 31,
|
millions except per-share amounts
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
|
Revenues and Other
|
|
|
|
Oil sales
|
$
|
2,096
|
|
|
$
|
2,127
|
|
Natural-gas sales
|
320
|
|
|
247
|
|
Natural-gas liquids sales
|
240
|
|
|
292
|
|
Gathering, processing, and marketing sales
|
470
|
|
|
360
|
|
Gains (losses) on divestitures and other, net
|
92
|
|
|
19
|
|
Total
|
3,218
|
|
|
3,045
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
Oil and gas operating
|
289
|
|
|
276
|
|
Oil and gas transportation
|
222
|
|
|
196
|
|
Exploration
|
49
|
|
|
168
|
|
Gathering, processing, and marketing
|
256
|
|
|
237
|
|
General and administrative
|
267
|
|
|
278
|
|
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|
1,081
|
|
|
990
|
|
Production, property, and other taxes
|
199
|
|
|
190
|
|
Impairments
|
—
|
|
|
19
|
|
Other operating expense
|
21
|
|
|
140
|
|
Total
|
2,384
|
|
|
2,494
|
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
834
|
|
|
551
|
|
Other (Income) Expense
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
253
|
|
|
228
|
|
(Gains) losses on derivatives, net
|
313
|
|
|
35
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
6
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
Total
|
572
|
|
|
251
|
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
262
|
|
|
300
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
166
|
|
|
126
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
96
|
|
|
174
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
111
|
|
|
53
|
|
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
$
|
(15)
|
|
|
$
|
121
|
|
Per Common Share
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—basic
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—diluted
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Basic
|
490
|
|
|
518
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Diluted
|
490
|
|
|
519
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration Expense
|
|
|
|
Dry hole expense
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
53
|
|
Impairments of unproved properties
|
—
|
|
|
53
|
|
Geological and geophysical, exploration overhead, and other expense
|
49
|
|
|
62
|
|
Total
|
$
|
49
|
|
|
$
|
168
|
|
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
millions
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,026
|
|
|
$
|
1,295
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
2,065
|
|
|
2,026
|
|
Other current assets
|
338
|
|
|
474
|
|
Net properties and equipment
|
28,936
|
|
|
28,615
|
|
Other assets
|
3,006
|
|
|
2,336
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
5,622
|
|
|
5,630
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
41,993
|
|
|
$
|
40,376
|
|
Short-term debt - Anadarko*
|
21
|
|
|
919
|
|
Short-term debt - WES
|
2,000
|
|
|
28
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,728
|
|
|
3,711
|
|
Long-term debt - Anadarko*
|
10,695
|
|
|
10,683
|
|
Long-term debt - WES
|
5,208
|
|
|
4,787
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
2,624
|
|
|
2,437
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
2,876
|
|
|
2,847
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
4,308
|
|
|
4,021
|
|
Common stock
|
57
|
|
|
57
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
13,057
|
|
|
12,393
|
|
Retained earnings
|
1,024
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
Treasury stock
|
(4,881)
|
|
|
(4,864)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(329)
|
|
|
(335)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
8,928
|
|
|
8,496
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1,605
|
|
|
2,447
|
|
Total Equity
|
10,533
|
|
|
10,943
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
41,993
|
|
|
$
|
40,376
|
|
Capitalization
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
$
|
17,924
|
|
|
$
|
16,417
|
|
Total equity
|
10,533
|
|
|
10,943
|
|
Total
|
$
|
28,457
|
|
|
$
|
27,360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalization Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
63
|
%
|
|
|
60
|
%
|
Total equity
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
|
*
|
Excludes WES
|
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Sales Volume and Prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Daily Sales Volume
|
|
Sales Volume
|
|
Average Sales Price
|
|
Oil
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
NGLs
|
|
Oil
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
NGLs
|
|
Oil
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
NGLs
|
|
MBbls/d
|
|
MMcf/d
|
|
MBbls/d
|
|
MMBbls
|
|
Bcf
|
|
MMBbls
|
|
Per Bbl
|
|
Per Mcf
|
|
Per Bbl
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
333
|
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
55.14
|
|
|
$
|
3.09
|
|
|
$
|
23.54
|
|
Algeria
|
61
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
61.49
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
35.01
|
|
Other International
|
18
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
65.04
|
|
|
0.65
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
412
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
56.51
|
|
|
$
|
3.09
|
|
|
$
|
24.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
288
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
$
|
62.58
|
|
|
$
|
2.61
|
|
|
$
|
33.24
|
|
Algeria
|
55
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
67.24
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
40.76
|
|
Other International
|
28
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
67.68
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
371
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
$
|
63.66
|
|
|
$
|
2.61
|
|
|
$
|
33.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Daily Sales Volume
|
|
Sales Volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
|
715
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
|
643
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Revenue and Commodity Derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity
|
millions
|
Oil
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
NGLs
|
|
|
Oil
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
NGLs
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
$
|
1,654
|
|
|
$
|
320
|
|
|
$
|
223
|
|
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Algeria
|
333
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other International
|
109
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
$
|
2,096
|
|
|
$
|
320
|
|
|
$
|
240
|
|
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
$
|
1,623
|
|
|
$
|
247
|
|
|
$
|
274
|
|
|
|
$
|
(67)
|
|
|
$
|
(1)
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Algeria
|
331
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other International
|
173
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
$
|
2,127
|
|
|
$
|
247
|
|
|
$
|
292
|
|
|
|
$
|
(67)
|
|
|
$
|
(1)
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
|
Commodity Hedge Positions
|
As of April 25, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Price per barrel
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
Floor Sold
|
|
Floor Purchased
|
|
Ceiling Sold
|
Oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-Way Collars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WTI
|
|
57
|
$
|
45.00
|
$
|
55.00
|
$
|
70.22
|
|
Brent
|
|
30
|
$
|
50.00
|
$
|
60.00
|
$
|
78.22
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Rate Derivatives
|
As of April 25, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Instrument
|
Notional Amt.
|
Reference Period
|
Mandatory
Termination Date
|
Rate Paid
|
Rate Received
|
Anadarko
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
$550 Million
|
September 2016 - 2046
|
September 2020
|
6.418%
|
3M LIBOR
|
Swap
|
$250 Million
|
September 2016 - 2046
|
September 2022
|
6.809%
|
3M LIBOR
|
Swap
|
$100 Million
|
September 2017 - 2047
|
September 2020
|
6.891%
|
3M LIBOR
|
Swap
|
$250 Million
|
September 2017 - 2047
|
September 2021
|
6.570%
|
3M LIBOR
|
Swap
|
$450 Million
|
September 2017 - 2047
|
September 2023
|
6.445%
|
3M LIBOR
|
WES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
$375 Million
|
December 2019 - 2024
|
December 2019
|
2.662%
|
3M LIBOR
|
Swap
|
$375 Million
|
December 2019 - 2029
|
December 2019
|
2.802%
|
3M LIBOR
|
Swap
|
$375 Million
|
December 2019 - 2049
|
December 2019
|
2.885%
|
3M LIBOR
|
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Same-Store Sales
|
|
Average Daily Sales Volume
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
|
|
Oil
MBbls/d
|
|
Natural Gas
MMcf/d
|
|
NGLs
MBbls/d
|
|
Total
MBOE/d
|
|
Oil
MBbls/d
|
|
Natural Gas
MMcf/d
|
|
NGLs
MBbls/d