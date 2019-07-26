Anadarko Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Results

HOUSTON, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced 2019 second‑quarter results, reporting a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.025 billion, or $2.09 per share (diluted). These results include certain items typically excluded by the investment community in published estimates. In total, these items increased the net loss by $1.274 billion, or $2.60 per share (diluted), on an after-tax basis,(1) which includes the Chevron merger termination fee and other merger transaction costs of $1.042 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $776 million for the quarter.

SECOND-QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Anadarko's second-quarter 2019 sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) totaled 68 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), or an average of 744,000 BOE per day, which included 434,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD).

Anadarko's U.S. onshore assets averaged sales volume of 484,000 BOE per day during the second quarter of 2019, which included 207,000 BOPD. Anadarko's Gulf of Mexico averaged 158,000 BOE per day in the quarter, which included 130,000 BOPD. Internationally, the company averaged 102,000 BOE per day during the second quarter, which included 97,000 BOPD.

On June 18, 2019, Anadarko and the co-venturers in Mozambique's Offshore Area 1 announced a Final Investment Decision (FID), officially confirming the Mozambique LNG project is advancing to the construction phase. The Anadarko-led Area 1 Mozambique LNG project will be Mozambique's first onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of 12.88 million tonnes per annum to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum fields located entirely within Offshore Area 1.

FINANCIAL DATA
Eight pages of summary financial data follow, including current hedge positions and a reconciliation of "divestiture-adjusted" or "same-store" sales.

(1)

See the accompanying table for details of certain items affecting comparability.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2018, the company had 1.47 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Anadarko believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including Anadarko's ability to successfully plan, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure and LNG park in Mozambique. See "Risk Factors" in the company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases. Anadarko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Below are reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, each as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.

Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain noncash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company's performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company's operating and financial performance across periods, as well as facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2019


Before

After

Per Share

millions except per-share amounts

Tax

Tax

(diluted)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)


$

(1,025)

$

(2.09)

Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability





Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives (after noncontrolling interest)*

$

(227)

(175)

(0.36)

Gains (losses) on divestitures, net

6

5

0.01

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

(6)

(5)

(0.01)

Merger transaction costs

(1,042)

(1,042)

(2.12)

Exploration assets - impairments

(38)

(29)

(0.06)

Reorganization-related charges

(15)

(11)

(0.02)

Change in uncertain tax positions


(17)

(0.04)

Certain items affecting comparability

$

(1,322)

(1,274)

(2.60)

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)


$

249

$

0.51

*

Includes $(232) million related to interest-rate derivatives (after noncontrolling interest) and $5 million related to commodity derivatives.


Quarter Ended June 30, 2018


Before

After

Per Share

millions except per-share amounts

Tax

Tax

(diluted)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)


$

29

$

0.05

Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability





Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives*

$

(267)

(205)

(0.40)

Gains (losses) on divestitures, net

52

39

0.07

Impairments





Producing properties (after noncontrolling interest)

(45)

(35)

(0.07)

Exploration assets

(41)

(31)

(0.06)

Contingency accrual

(13)

(10)

(0.02)

Change in uncertain tax positions


(7)

(0.01)

Certain items affecting comparability

$

(314)

(249)

(0.49)

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)


$

278

$

0.54

*  

Includes $32 million related to interest-rate derivatives, $(298) million related to commodity derivatives, and $(1) million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) provides information useful in assessing the Company's operating and financial performance across periods.

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

millions

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)

$

(1,025)

$

29

$

(1,040)

$

150

Interest expense

249

237

502

465

Income tax expense (benefit)

209

125

375

251

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

1,161

1,003

2,242

1,993

Exploration expense*

90

94

139

262

(Gains) losses on divestitures, net

(6)

(52)

(1)

(28)

Impairments



128



147

Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives

255

267

571

240

Reorganization-related charges

15



33


Merger transaction costs

1,042



1,042


Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) (Non-GAAP)

$

1,990

$

1,831

$

3,863

$

3,480

Total barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE)

68

58

132

116

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) per BOE

$

29.26

$

31.57

$

29.27

$

30.00

Includes reorganization-related charges of $1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt in the capitalization ratio is useful to investors in determining the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. In addition, management believes that presenting Anadarko's net debt excluding WES is useful because WES is a separate public company with its own capital structure.

June 30, 2019







Anadarko



Anadarko

WES*

excluding

millions

Consolidated

Consolidated

WES

Total debt (GAAP)

$

18,229

$

7,489

$

10,740

Less cash and cash equivalents

1,394

96

1,298

Net debt (Non-GAAP)

$

16,835

$

7,393

$

9,442















Anadarko





Anadarko

excluding

millions



Consolidated

WES

Net debt



$

16,835

$

9,442

Total equity



9,331

7,773

Adjusted capitalization



$

26,166

$

17,215












Net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio




64

%

55

%


*

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is a publicly traded consolidated subsidiary of Anadarko.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Cash Flow Information

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

millions

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities






Net income (loss)

$

(945)

$

17

$

(849)

$

191

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities






Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

1,161

1,003

2,242

1,993

Deferred income taxes

(55)

(15)

(54)

27

Dry hole expense and impairments of unproved properties

41

43

41

149

Impairments



128



147

(Gains) losses on divestitures, net

(6)

(52)

(1)

(28)

Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net

254

437

569

473

Operating portion of net cash received (paid) in settlement of derivative instruments

1

(171)

2

(234)

Other

70

65

112

139

Changes in assets and liabilities

255

(230)

(157)

(202)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

$

776

$

1,225

$

1,905

$

2,655

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

$

(1,257)

$

(1,943)

$

(2,785)

$

(3,056)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

$

(149)

$

(319)

$

980

$

(1,826)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Summary Financial Information

June 30,

June 30,

millions except per-share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

Consolidated Statements of Income






Revenues and Other






Oil sales

$

2,470

$

2,265

$

4,566

$

4,392

Natural-gas sales

205

203

525

450

Natural-gas liquids sales

216

318

456

610

Gathering, processing, and marketing sales

465

382

935

742

Gains (losses) on divestitures and other, net

86

123

178

142

Total

3,442

3,291

6,660

6,336

Costs and Expenses






Oil and gas operating

310

275

599

551

Oil and gas transportation

222

209

444

405

Exploration

90

94

139

262

Gathering, processing, and marketing

274

252

530

489

General and administrative

368

288

635

566

Merger transaction costs

1,042



1,042


Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

1,161

1,003

2,242

1,993

Production, property, and other taxes

182

201

381

391

Impairments



128



147

Other operating expense

8

22

29

162

Total

3,657

2,472

6,041

4,966

Operating Income (Loss)

(215)

819

619

1,370

Other (Income) Expense






Interest expense

249

237

502

465

(Gains) losses on derivatives, net

254

436

567

471

Other (income) expense, net

18

4

24

(8)

Total

521

677

1,093

928

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(736)

142

(474)

442

Income tax expense (benefit)

209

125

375

251

Net Income (Loss)

(945)

17

(849)

191

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

80

(12)

191

41

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

(1,025)

$

29

$

(1,040)

$

150

Per Common Share






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—basic

$

(2.09)

$

0.05

$

(2.13)

$

0.28

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—diluted

$

(2.09)

$

0.05

$

(2.13)

$

0.28

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Basic

491

504

491

511

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Diluted

491

505

491

512








Exploration Expense






Dry hole expense

$

3

$

2

$

3

$

55

Impairments of unproved properties

38

41

38

94

Geological and geophysical, exploration overhead, and other expense

49

51

98

113

Total

$

90

$

94

$

139

$

262

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

(Unaudited)


June 30,

December 31,

millions

2019

2018

Condensed Balance Sheets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,394

$

1,295

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

1,779

2,026

Other current assets

298

474

Net properties and equipment

29,091

28,615

Other assets

2,953

2,336

Goodwill and other intangible assets

5,614

5,630

Total Assets

$

41,129

$

40,376

Short-term debt - Anadarko*

31

919

Short-term debt - WES



28

Other current liabilities

3,761

3,711

Long-term debt - Anadarko*

10,709

10,683

Long-term debt - WES

7,489

4,787

Deferred income taxes

2,555

2,437

Asset retirement obligations

2,879

2,847

Other long-term liabilities

4,374

4,021

Common stock

58

57

Paid-in capital

13,135

12,393

Retained earnings

(149)

1,245

Treasury stock

(4,892)

(4,864)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(379)

(335)

Total stockholders' equity

7,773

8,496

Noncontrolling interests

1,558

2,447

Total Equity

9,331

10,943

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

41,129

$

40,376

Capitalization


Total debt

$

18,229

$

16,417

Total equity

9,331

10,943

Total

$

27,560

$

27,360








Capitalization Ratios




Total debt

66

%

60

%

Total equity

34

%

40

%

*    Excludes WES

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

(Unaudited)

Sales Volume and Prices

















Average Daily Sales Volume

Sales Volume

Average Sales Price

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

MBbls/d

MMcf/d

MBbls/d

MMBbls

Bcf

MMBbls

Per Bbl

Per Mcf

Per Bbl

Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
















United States

337

1,167

110

32

106

9

$

60.60

$

1.93

$

19.96

Algeria

60



5

5



1

67.60



35.83

Other International

37





3





71.01




Total

434

1,167

115

40

106

10

$

62.45

$

1.93

$

20.63


















Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
















United States

284

1,037

95

27

94

8

$

66.94

$

2.15

$

34.66

Algeria

52



5

5



1

74.73



39.34

Other International

28





2





71.76




Total

364

1,037

100

34

94

9

$

68.43

$

2.15

$

34.88


















Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
















United States

335

1,159

108

61

210

19

$

57.90

$

2.50

$

21.71

Algeria

60



5

11



1

64.57



35.39

Other International

28





5





69.01

0.65


Total

423

1,159

113

77

210

20

$

59.58

$

2.50

$

22.33


















Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
















United States

286

1,044

93

52

189

17

$

64.75

$

2.38

$

33.97

Algeria

54



5

10



1

70.93



40.06

Other International

28





5





69.70




Total

368

1,044

98

67

189

18

$

66.03

$

2.38

$

34.27





































Average Daily Sales Volume

MBOE/d

Sales Volume

MMBOE



























Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

744

68









Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

637

58



























Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

729

132









Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

640

116



























Sales Revenue and Commodity Derivatives







Sales

Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity
Derivatives

millions

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Quarter Ended June 30, 2019











United States

$

1,862

$

205

$

200


$



$



$


Algeria

372



16