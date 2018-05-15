Anadarko Declares Dividend

HOUSTON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of 25 cents per share, payable June 27, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2018.

The amount of future dividends for Anadarko common stock will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors. The board of directors will determine dividends on a quarterly basis.