Anadarko Declares Dividend

HOUSTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of 30 cents per share, payable June 26, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2019.

The amount of future dividends for Anadarko common stock will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors. The board of directors will determine dividends on a quarterly basis.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2018, the company had 1.47 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com.

