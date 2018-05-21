Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration

"Since joining Anadarko in 2015, Mitch has been an invaluable member of the company's executive management, as he established a deep and experienced global LNG team that is now approaching a Final Investment Decision in Mozambique, and led our deepwater operations groups through the successful integration of Freeport-McMoRan's Gulf of Mexico assets," Anadarko Chairman, President and CEO Al Walker said. "His strong leadership, technical and organizational skills will enable us to continue being a respected exploration company that combines exceptional geoscience knowledge with peer-leading technology advancements to find new resources and commercially advance those discoveries toward world-class development options.

"We are grateful for Ernie's many contributions to Anadarko over the years," added Walker. "Ernie added value serving in a number of positions during his career with Anadarko in the areas of worldwide exploration, engineering and planning. He will be missed, and we wish him the best in his retirement."

Ingram has nearly 30 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry and joined Anadarko in 2015 as Executive Vice President, Global LNG. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Ingram worked with BG Group, where he served as Executive Vice President – Technical and a member of the company's Executive Committee. Previously, he held positions of increasing responsibilities with the company's LNG project in Queensland, Australia. Prior to BG, Mr. Ingram was with Occidental Oil & Gas for 20 years, where he held several U.K. and international positions in project management, development and operations. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mechanical engineering from Robert Gordon University and is a native of Scotland.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2017, the company had 1.44 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com.

