Anadarko Schedules May 2 Conference Call To Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 8 a.m. CDT (9 a.m. EDT) to discuss its first-quarter 2018 financial and operating results. Earnings will be released after close of market on Tuesday, May 1. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.anadarko.com.
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
8 a.m. CDT (9 a.m. EDT)
Dial-in number: 877.883.0383
International dial-in number: 412.902.6506
Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed above approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time, and enter confirmation number 2709670 when prompted.
To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the investor relations section of the company's website at www.anadarko.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the call.
Anadarko Contacts
INVESTORS:
Robin Fielder, robin.fielder@anadarko.com, 832.636.1462
Kate Sloan, kate.sloan@anadarko.com, 832.636.2562
Andy Taylor, andy.taylor@anadarko.com, 832.636.3089
