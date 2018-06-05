Anadarko to Present at Upcoming Energy Conference

HOUSTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced that Al Walker, Anadarko Chairman, President and CEO, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 8 a.m. EDT in New York City, New York.
The link to the audio webcast presentation will be available in the Investor section at www.anadarko.com. The replay and slide presentation also will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days following the event.
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2017, the company had 1.44 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com.
Anadarko Contacts
Investors:
Robin Fielder, robin.fielder@anadarko.com, 832.636.1462
Kate Sloan, kate.sloan@anadarko.com, 832.636.2562
Andy Taylor, andy.taylor@anadarko.com, 832.636.3089
