Anadarko to Present at Upcoming Energy Conference

HOUSTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced that Al Walker, Anadarko Chairman, President and CEO, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 8 a.m. EDT in New York City, New York.

The link to the audio webcast presentation will be available in the Investor section at www.anadarko.com. The replay and slide presentation also will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days following the event.