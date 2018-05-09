Anadarko to Present at Upcoming Energy Conferences

HOUSTON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced that Danny Brown, Anadarko Executive Vice President, U.S. Onshore Operations, will present at the CITI 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 8 a.m. EDT in Boston.
Additionally, Bob Gwin, Anadarko Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 9:15 a.m. CDT in Austin, Texas.
The links to the audio webcast presentations will be available in the Investor section at www.anadarko.com. The replays and slide presentations also will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days following the event.
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2017, the company had 1.44 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com.
