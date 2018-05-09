Anadarko to Present at Upcoming Energy Conferences

HOUSTON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced that Danny Brown, Anadarko Executive Vice President, U.S. Onshore Operations, will present at the CITI 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 8 a.m. EDT in Boston.

Additionally, Bob Gwin, Anadarko Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 9:15 a.m. CDT in Austin, Texas.