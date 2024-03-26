Anago Cleaning Systems Continues Record-setting Growth Despite Economic Instability and Fears of Recession

Leading commercial cleaning Master Franchise Owners exceed expectations, marking consecutive years of enterprise-wide growth and expanding into a 5-year visions

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems recognized its U.S. and Canadian Master Franchise partners during its annual seminar in Fort Worth, TX. The seminar's highlight was the brand's territories surpassing the previous $100M Challenge promotion to the next $300M target within five years. The Challenge focused on increasing business processes, inflationary price protections, sales & leadership recruitment and training, and franchise development aimed at systems that make the dream of small business ownership a reality for more people.

This year, Anago inducted eight Master Franchisees into the Million-Dollar Club, each producing at least $1M in revenues, with several exceeding this target. Additionally recognized were the Multi-Million Dollar Club inductees, which included ten territories reaching $2M, seven with $3M in revenues, six with $4M, three earning $5M, one territory reaching $6M, and two with over $7M in revenues. Anago recognized several territories trailblazing new paths in growth through 2023. To recognize those territories and to honor Anago's late founder, the coveted "City of the Year" award has been renamed the "David R. Povlitz City of the Year Award" and is awarded to Anago of Greater Philadelphia for the fifth consecutive year, with more than $1.3M added revenue over the previous year.

"The $100M Challenge promotion far exceeded expectations and has now evolved into a robust Vision 2028 initiative with a target of over $300M within the next five years," said Adam Povlitz, President and CEO of Anago Cleaning Systems.

The program aims to support the costs for owners to focus on human resources, not just technology, to expand businesses, and inspire entrepreneurs to launch Unit Franchise operations. The financial program boosted sales rep hiring, continued sales and leadership training programs, positioned franchisees for inflationary pricing protection, and strengthened franchise development.

Anago of Nashville was honored with the Most Franchises Sold category, while Anago of Southwest Connecticut received the Highest Percent Growth award with a 99% growth increase.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the Master Franchise system, providing advanced marketing technologies, sales support, and critical tools for professionals to operate their regional franchises while creating small business opportunities through its Unit Franchise system.

"Commercial cleaning franchise ownership is continuously on the rise in territories across the nation and into Canada due to an increased focus on meeting rising demand and positioning the company to meet that demand on all levels. The idea of small business ownership is stronger than in previous years despite global shifts in the economy. As we've experienced, home-based and mobile franchise businesses gained national interest as a viable and profitable venture and continue to gain momentum into 2024," added Povlitz.

Anago Cleaning Systems relies on the brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape and apply strategies to foster continued growth while implementing new and innovative technologies. Because of this strong business ethic, Anago has been consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, earning top placements throughout the past several years and in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include Fastest-Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises Under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, Top Global Franchise, and most recently, earning the #51 spot in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and clients.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning and facility services to businesses. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45+ Master Franchisees and 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Anago was ranked #51 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning.com.

