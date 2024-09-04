Anago Cleaning Systems Earns Franchising At Work Award By Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Recognizes Anago for Outstanding Company Culture and Employee Satisfaction in the Franchise Sector

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise brand with over 1,800 Regional and Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, announced it has been awarded the 2024 Franchising at Work Awards by Franchise Business Review. Based on an independent survey, the awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the Master Franchise system, providing advanced marketing technologies, sales support, and critical tools for professionals to operate their exclusive regional franchises while creating small business opportunities through its Unit Franchise system. "Winning the Franchising at Work award from Franchise Business Review is a testament to the strength of our team and the values that drive us at Anago Cleaning Systems," said Adam Povlitz, Anago CEO and President. "Employee engagement is the cornerstone of our success, and fostering a culture rooted in our value-based core pillars has empowered our people to thrive.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners' employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.

FBR's Franchising at Work Employee Engagement Benchmarking research provides aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their culture and engagement compare to other companies in the franchise sector and improve hiring and retention practices. Participants were asked about job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.

Franchise companies participating in Franchise Business Review's employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising at Work Awards. To identify the finalists, FBR analyzed data from over 11,000 franchise employees, representing 80% unit-level and 20% corporate employees.

"The Franchising at Work Awards are the only awards that recognize the companies in the franchise sector that prioritize employee engagement and well-being and are dedicated to building and maintaining a positive culture," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "Recruiting and retaining quality employees is one of the most critical factors in the ultimate success of a business, and these companies have set themselves apart as top employers in franchising through their commitment to employee satisfaction, asking for feedback, and involving their teams in driving the success of their culture."

"Winning the Franchising at Work award from Franchise Business Review is a testament to the strength of our team and the values that drive us at Anago Cleaning Systems," said Adam Povlitz, Anago CEO and President. "Employee engagement is the cornerstone of our success, and fostering a culture rooted in our value-based core pillars has empowered our people to thrive. This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where every team member feels valued, motivated, and part of something bigger."

Anago Cleaning Systems relies on the brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape and implement strategies to foster continued growth while implementing new and innovative technologies. Because of this vital business ethic, Anago has been consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, earning top placements throughout the past several years and in all the magazine's central ranking systems. These include Fastest-Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, Top Global Franchise, and most recently earning the #51 spot in Entrepreneurs Franchise 500. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and customers.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning and facilities services to businesses. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports 45+ Master Franchisees and 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Anago was ranked #51 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning.com.

