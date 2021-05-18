Anago Cleaning Systems First to Earn GBAC Star Facility Rating

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems today announced it had earned the highest rating issued by the GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) for ensuring facilities implement strict protocols for biorisk situations. Speaking about the GBAC STAR™ rating system, John Barret, Executive Director, ISSA (International Safety Standards Association), said the accreditation program is precisely what facilities need to reopen and keep staff, customers, and communities safe. As the only nationwide commercial cleaning franchise to be accredited with the GBAC STAR™ award, Anago joins high-profile facilities including the Hard Rock Stadium - home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, and the Capital One Arena in our nation's capital.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, allowing successful mid-career professionals to operate their exclusive regional franchises and providing opportunities for motivated entrepreneurs to create their own small businesses. Both levels focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow. "Anago Cleaning Systems is proud to be the first commercial cleaning franchise company in the nation to earn this significant benchmark in biorisk cleanliness and workplace safety," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "As a leader in the commercial cleaning franchise industry, it is imperative to stay up-to-date with the most advanced and innovative cleaning and disinfection practices and adopt them in our South Florida-based international headquarters."

According to the GBAC/ISSA website, the GBAC STAR™ award is the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation. As the gold standard in facility cleaning services, GBAC bases its accreditation program on three main areas: an established and maintained cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risks associated with infectious agents like the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2); having proper cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques, and work practices in place to combat biohazards and infectious disease; and the use of highly informed cleaning professionals who are trained for an outbreak and infectious disease preparation and response.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is proud to be the first commercial cleaning franchise company in the nation to earn this significant benchmark in biorisk cleanliness and workplace safety," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "As a leader in the commercial cleaning franchise industry, it is imperative to stay up-to-date with the most advanced and innovative cleaning and disinfection practices and adopt them in our South Florida-based international headquarters."

Povlitz added that Anago had adopted the GBAC accreditation process into its international Master and Unit franchise program guidelines. Each business serviced by an Anago franchise is implementing the latest cleaning and disinfectant protocols learned through the COVID-19 experience.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused global and socio-economic damage, and in the beginning, the commercial cleaning industry was no exception. To rise to the COVID-19 challenge, Anago quickly pivoted and launched a brand-new specialized cleaning service, Protection+ Disinfection™, developed with recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Protection Agency, and Health Canada. This new program was welcomed by franchise owners and customers and made a difference in the survival of many local businesses.

"As a COVID-19 frontline industry, Anago was committed through each step of the pandemic by continuing to evolve and implement new disinfecting protocols when they became available. Since its inception, Anago has maintained a firm seat on the cutting edge of new technologies in both cleaning applications and processes, and in customer service as well," added Povlitz.

Commercial cleaning is reported to be among a tiny group of industries considered recession and pandemic-resistant franchises for risk-averse entrepreneurs. When faced with other historical global events such as the 2008 financial meltdown and the H1N1 virus, commercial cleaning not only survived as an industry but grew exponentially as the demand increased and stabilized.

At Anago, several growth factors prove the industry's viability and profitability under global financial or social stress. The first is the number of inquiries for franchise opportunities. During COVID, Anago's data reported a nearly 200 percent increase in interested franchise candidates. At the same time, franchise openings increased by almost 20 percent, with specialty services such as disinfection programs also increased over 200 percent. These specialty services, which are now being included in COVID-19-inspired contracts, have doubled category sales quickly.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, allowing successful mid-career professionals to operate their exclusive regional franchises and providing opportunities for motivated entrepreneurs to create their own small businesses. Both levels focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #33 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. In 2021, Anago's South Florida international headquarters earned the coveted GBAC STAR™ accreditation for implementing strict protocols for biorisk situations. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

Press Contact:

Perry Athanason

TopFireMedia

[email protected]

917.319.2126

SOURCE Anago Cleaning Systems