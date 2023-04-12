Anago Cleaning Systems Listed Among Top Recession-Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review

Commercial Cleaning Franchise Leader Ranked #44 for Its Strength, Viability and Profitability During Strained Economic Times, Past and Present

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems was named one of the top 100 Best Recession-Proof Franchises to Start in 2023 by leading franchise market research firm, Franchise Business Review. The rating is based on extensive industry research and surveying that focuses on owner satisfaction and the best chance of success in today's changing economic landscape.

As a leading commercial cleaning franchise, Anago has thrived by innovating new strategies to support continued growth and implementing new technologies at every opportunity. Anago's Master Franchise and Unit Franchise support system is designed to help entrepreneurs achieve a life-long dream of business ownership through any economic climate. Company-wide, Anago reported 26% system-wide growth with continued development in new and existing territories. Most notably, Anago recently inducted twelve new Master Franchisees into the Million-Dollar Club, each producing at least $1M in revenues, with ten territories reaching $2M, two with $3M, six with $4M, three earning $5M, one territory reaching $6M, and one with over $7M. In 2022, Anago Franchisees exceeded $100M recurring sales goals and targets $500M over the next several years.

This is Anago's 15th consecutive year of being recognized for performing above and beyond franchise industry standards. Out of 200 companies reviewed, Anago ranks in the top 50 coming it at #44 and is celebrated with satisfaction awards for Best in Category and Top Franchise.

"Anago Cleaning Systems can definitively demonstrate a strong history of thriving during challenging and unprecedented economic times," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "Relying on its system of core values, business process innovation, and strong leadership on several levels, Anago stands resilient today post pandemic as it did after the Great Recession of 2007/08, the H1N1, and other challenging times that tested the nation's economic strength and resolve."

Adding another proof point to the brand's decades of growth, Anago was once again recognized as one of the top 500 franchises on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. This is the publication's most prestigious ranking, recognizing the top 500 franchises that continue to evolve and maintain relevance with the latest trends while reporting the greatest growth. This year, Anago Cleaning Systems – backed by decades of brand power and reputational integrity – ranked 36 as it continues to demonstrate financial strength and stability for potential franchisees.

Because of this strong business ethic, history of growth, and its business-friendly franchise program, Anago is consistently recognized by industry peers including its regular inclusion within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems. Anago has earned top positions for several years running and in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include Fastest Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises Under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, Top Franchise for Minority ownership, and Top Global Franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued placement within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with both franchisees and clients.

"Speaking directly to this recognition, Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the Master Franchise System, which allows successful professionals to operate their own regional franchises, while creating small business pathways for entrepreneurs to invest in themselves as a Unit Franchise owner," added Povlitz. "Both levels simply focus on running their business while we provide support, technologies, and critical marketing tools to grow. As an industry, we expect to see continued growth and expansion this year and beyond."

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #36 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit AnagoMasters.com.

