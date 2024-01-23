Anago Cleaning Systems Ranked Among the Top Franchises of 2024 in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

Commercial Cleaning Leader Ranked #51 Overall

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems kicks off 2024, placing #51 in Entrepreneur's 45th annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. This is the publication's most prestigious ranking, recognizing the top 500 franchises that continue to evolve and maintain relevance with the latest trends while reporting the most significant growth.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is once again proud to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine for the quality and continued franchise growth of our innovative franchise model," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "The commercial cleaning industry, and Anago specifically, continues to be called upon as a frontline operational necessity while establishing new benchmarks and processes for our franchisees and clients across the U.S. and Canada. "Anago is a pioneer of the Master Franchise model, which allows successful professionals to operate their own extensive region of franchises while allowing small businesses to invest in their success," said Povlitz. "Both levels simply focus on running their business while we provide marketing technologies, sales support, and critical tools to grow. We expect continued growth and expansion in 2024 and beyond as an industry."

Anago Cleaning Systems – backed by decades of brand power and reputational integrity – ranks yearly as it demonstrates financial strength and stability for potential franchisees.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is once again proud to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine for the quality and continued franchise growth of our innovative franchise model," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "The commercial cleaning industry, and Anago specifically, continues to be called upon as a frontline operational necessity while establishing new benchmarks and processes for our franchisees and clients across the U.S. and Canada. We're proud that our brand and franchise system continues to be a focal point for community entrepreneurs to proudly engage with local businesses and keep them operationally clean and disinfected."

Anago Cleaning Systems relies on the brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape and apply strategies to foster continued growth while implementing new and innovative technologies at every opportunity.

"Anago is a pioneer of the Master Franchise model, which allows successful professionals to operate their own extensive region of franchises while allowing small businesses to invest in their success," said Povlitz. "Both levels simply focus on running their business while we provide marketing technologies, sales support, and critical tools to grow. We expect continued growth and expansion in 2024 and beyond as an industry."

Because of this strong business ethic, Anago is consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, earning top positions throughout the past several years and in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include Fastest Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, and Top Global Franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and clients.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula also continues to evolve. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

For over 45 years, the Franchise 500® has become a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Anago's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Anago Cleaning Systems in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all types. For further information, visit AnagoMasters.com.

Press Contact: Perry Athanason/TopFireMedia/[email protected]/917.319.2126

SOURCE Anago Cleaning Systems