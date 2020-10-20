Anago Cleaning Systems Welcomes New Master Franchise in Boise, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 1,700 Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, announced its latest expansion into Boise, Idaho. Gwen and Michael Becknell will take the helm of Anago of Boise and have purchased the rights to the entire state of Idaho. Gwen and Michael will concentrate their initial efforts in the Treasure Valley but expect rapid expansion as Idaho continues to be among the nation's top cities for growth and opportunity.

"After a lot of research and discussion about different franchising opportunities, we decided on commercial cleaning because of the opportunities the industry presents not only for the Boise business community but the opportunity to work and mentor first-time entrepreneurs as they explore business ownership at the unit level" - Gwen & Michael Becknell

"Gwen and Michael are career leaders with notable experiences in operational infrastructure, business development, and global management," said Adam Povlitz, President & CEO of Anago Cleaning Systems. "We're honored to have such high-caliber Master Franchise owners in the Boise market and look forward to offering Anago unit franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs in the entire state."

Gwen and Michael are retired professionals with decades of business and operational leadership experiences. Gwen took early retirement after a 22-year executive career with Hewlett Packard in San Diego and is also a licensed executive coach. Michael retired honorably after a 23-year military career as a United States Naval Aviator, where he earned a master's degree in strategy and policy. Gwen and Michael moved to Idaho in 2018 and love everything Boise has to offer. They also recognize the growth that the state has experienced in recent years. From 2010 – 2018, Boise saw an 18.2% population jump and, according to Forbes, was the fastest-growing city in the country between 2017 and 2018. In 2019, Boise was ranked among the best place to live for millennials, as well as the best U.S. city to buy a house.

"My husband and I were challenged with dual careers that required us to travel often through the years. However, we never lost sight of how important it was to focus on our family," said Gwen. "After a lot of research and discussion about different franchising opportunities, we decided on commercial cleaning because of the opportunities the industry presents not only for the Boise business community but the opportunity to work and mentor first-time entrepreneurs as they explore business ownership at the unit level."

Referring to Anago's high rankings, including being named #14 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Fastest Growing Franchises list, Gwen commented that choosing Anago was an easy decision based on its franchising structure, organizational support, and decades of industry knowledge.

To explore Regional franchise opportunities with Anago, contact Judy Walker, Senior Vice President of Marketing, at 800-213-5857 or [email protected] or visit http://www.AnagoMasters.com.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 40 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #38 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

