Anago Cleaning Systems Welcomes New Master Franchise in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 1,700 Regional and Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, announced its newest franchise owners in Denver, Colorado. Father and son team, Dante and Alex Caravaggio will lead the Anago unit franchise expansion in the Centennial State.

Both engineers in the oil and gas industry with more than 50 years combined experience, Dante and Alex Caravaggio have found a new passion working side-by-side. "Dante and Alex are exemplary Master Franchise owners, each bringing unique business, finance and leadership qualities and experience to the Anago family," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems.

Denver continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the US as businesses and entrepreneurs continue to invest in Colorado. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Anago of Denver is positioned to remain on the frontlines, keeping businesses as disinfected and safe as possible until the virus is controlled and stopped. Like all businesses, Anago experienced a slow-down in the early months of the pandemic but recovered quickly with specialized disinfecting services emerging as the most requested cleaning program.

When discussing the Master Franchise model, Dante Caravaggio said, "Unit franchise opportunities are a wonderful way to step into the world of business ownership. We have met several extremely successful unit franchise owners who have reaped the benefits for over 20 years. While we do our best to provide unit franchise owners the tools and support needed to succeed, the success of their business is ultimately on them. A unit franchise can be as large or small as they choose to be."

"This is an opportunity for my father and I to work together in a business," said Alex Caravaggio. "We saw that Anago had a recession-resistant model that provided several revenue streams to ensure better business stability. Anago's reputation, stability and performance within a recession-proof industry is something I feel very confident in continuing to build and offer in the Denver metroplex area."

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the franchise system for both master and unit franchises, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow.

The Anago Denver office is located at 9101 Harlan St #310, Westminster, CO 80031 and can be reached by calling 720-694-8931. To explore Regional franchise opportunities with Anago, contact Judy Walker, Senior Vice President of Marketing, at 800-213-5857 or [email protected] or visit http://www.AnagoMasters.com.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #33 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

