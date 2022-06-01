Anago Cleaning Systems Welcomes New Master Franchise in Nebraska

State's Second Largest Black-owned Employer Takes the Helm, Creating Pathways to Small Business Ownership

OMAHA, Neb., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 1,700 Regional and Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, announced its newest franchise opening in the great state of Nebraska. The husband-and-wife team, Luper and Brittanie Akough, will lead the Anago Master Franchise expansion in the Cornhusker State with an immediate focus on the Omaha and Lincoln metropolitan areas.

"We are extremely blessed and proud to bring Anago to Nebraska," said Luper and Brittanie. "The businesses making money today are the ones that have proven survival in a variety of economic climates. Commercial cleaning fit the bill, and once we studied and learned about Anago's Master Franchise model, we knew this was our next business venture, allowing us to continue a passion for creating small business opportunities and accessibility to fellow Nebraskans." "Luper and Brittanie are exemplary Master Franchise owners, each bringing unique business, finance, and leadership qualities and experience to the Anago family," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "We're excited to see them both build a network of small business ownerships for Nebraska-based entrepreneurs ready for the opportunity to own their own Anago commercial cleaning unit franchise."

A Nebraska native, Luper launched his entrepreneurial career in 2012 when he opened his first insurance agency. Starting with zero clients and a will to succeed, Luper grew his business into a profitable endeavor, allowing him to explore other revenue sources. When Luper launched into building a real estate portfolio and flipping houses, he found further success professionally and personally when he met Brittanie. The two would get married and build a family with two children while continuing to diversify into other business opportunities.

Most recently, Luper and Brittanie launched an Omaha-based logistics company facilitating last-mile delivery routes for Amazon. Wanting to add a more secure, recession-resistant business to their portfolio, they discovered Anago's Master Franchise model. They were sold on its long-standing reputation, business model, and award-winning franchise support system.

Luper admits that Anago's Master Franchise model was something he'd never seen before in franchise operations. As the concept resembled the insurance business model, he had found success in since 2012, he was further convinced that this was the route to go.

Still in their early 30s and very involved in community development, especially within the African American community, Luper and Brittanie's focus is to ensure that small business ownership opportunities are widely accessible for people in underserved communities. The Anago expansion will provide access to entrepreneurial pathways that are reasonable and profitable for those willing to work hard for themselves.

Nebraska continues to be an economy built on diverse industries, with food processing, insurance, and telecommunications leading the way. Recently, Anago Cleaning Systems was recognized by Franchise Business Review as a leading, recession-resistant franchise for its strength, viability, and profitability during strained economic times. Like all businesses, Anago experienced a slowdown in the early months of the pandemic but recovered quickly, with specialized disinfection services emerging as one of the most requested cleaning programs.

Because of this strong business ethic, history of growth, and business-friendly franchise program, Anago is consistently recognized by industry peers, including its regular inclusion within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems. Anago has earned top positions for several years running in all the magazine's main rankings. These include Franchise 500, Fastest Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises Under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, and Top Global Franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with both franchisees and clients.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, allowing successful mid-career professionals to operate their regional franchises while allowing small businesses to invest in their success," added Povlitz. "Both levels simply focus on running their business while we provide the marketing assistance, support, and critical tools to grow. As an industry, we expect to see continued growth and expansion in 2022 and beyond."

The Anago Nebraska office is located at 5421 North 103rd Street, Omaha. To explore unit franchise opportunities with Anago of Nebraska, contact Luper and Brittanie at 402-509-7988 or [email protected].

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45+ Master Franchisees and 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Anago was ranked #34 overall by Entrepreneur Magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit www.AnagoCleaning.com.

