Anago Cleaning Systems Welcomes New Master Franchise Operations in Phoenix, AZ

Master Franchise Owner, Matt Sole of Anago Northern California, Expands Commercial Cleaning Small Business Ownership Opportunities throughout Arizona

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 45 territories and 1,700 Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, announced its newest Master Franchise expansion in the great state of Arizona. Matt Sole, who owns and operates Anago's Master Franchise operations in Northern California, expands his commercial cleaning operations in the Grand Canyon state, bringing small business ownership opportunities to a larger population in the western United States.

"We are excited to take control of the Master Franchise territory of Arizona," said Matt. "Our success in Northern California has taught us a great deal, and we look forward to working toward creating small business ownership pathways for Arizona's community of interested entrepreneurs." "Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, allowing successful professionals to operate their regional franchises while allowing small businesses to invest in their success," added Povlitz. "Both levels simply focus on running their business while we provide the marketing technologies, sales support, and critical tools to grow. We expect continued growth and expansion in 2022 and beyond, as an industry."

Matt's story started in 2005 when his father purchased the Master Franchise operations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Matt's career with a public accounting firm ended when he decided to buy out his father, who was ready to retire. Matt expanded Anago of the Bay Area into Sacramento and renamed his company Anago of Northern California while setting sights on further expansion. After several years at the helm and successfully navigating his company through some of the strictest COVID mandates, Matt capitalized on the opportunity to purchase the Master Franchise operations in Arizona with a strong focus on expanding throughout the Phoenix Valley into other parts of the state.

In a recent American Legislative Exchange Council analysis, Arizona ranked No. 1 for economic performance based on the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), population, and job growth. Its low tax rates, business credits, limited regulations, sunny weather, and low cost of living have made it a draw for businesses. These healthy indicators encourage small business owners across the state, ready to seize new opportunities and pursue economic growth.

Recently, Anago Cleaning Systems was recognized by Franchise Business Review as a leading, recession-resistant franchise for its strength, viability, and profitability during strained economic times. Additionally, Anago Cleaning Systems topped the list of best franchises for minority entrepreneurs and was recently featured by Black Enterprise Magazine as the #1 Franchise for Black Entrepreneurs.

"Matt is an exemplary Master Franchise owner, bringing institutional knowledge of commercial cleaning franchise operations along with the business, finance, and leadership qualities that made him successful in Northern California," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "We're excited to support his expansion into Arizona and the continuance of building opportunities for people interested in launching their own small business through the Anago Unit Franchise model."

Because of this strong business ethic, history of growth, and business-friendly franchise program, Anago is consistently recognized by industry peers, including its regular inclusion within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems. Anago has earned top positions for several years in the magazine's main rankings. These include Franchise 500, Fastest Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises Under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, and Top Global Franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and clients.

The Anago of Phoenix office is located at 1225 S. 48th Street, Suite 2, Tempe, AZ 85281. To explore unit franchise opportunities with Anago of Phoenix, contact Matt Sole at 480-771-2703 or email [email protected].

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45+ Master Franchisees and 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Anago was ranked #34 overall by Entrepreneur Magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit www.AnagoCleaning.com.

Press Contact: Perry Athanason/TopFireMedia/[email protected]/917-319-2126.

SOURCE Anago Cleaning Systems