Anagram Holdings LLC Appoints New Chief Executive To Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Seasoned consumer products executive Kyle Duea will serve as Anagram CEO beginning January 27; Jim Plutt announces his transition to Advisor following the successful transition of Anagram to an independent business.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anagram Holdings LLC, the world's leading manufacturer and producer of foil balloons, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Duea as Chief Executive Officer. Kyle will be responsible for the entire portfolio of Anagram businesses, including its North American business, Anagram Europe and Anagram Australia. He will report to the board of directors.

With over 20 years as a consumer-focused leader, Kyle Duea has extensive experience leading business units for Fortune 500 and privately owned enterprises. Prior to joining Anagram, Kyle was the General Manager of the SunSetter Outdoor Shade division of Springs Window Fashions. Previously, Kyle held leadership roles at Polaris Industries and General Mills.

"I am thrilled to join Anagram as its new CEO. This is an exciting time for the company as we embark on its next chapter of driving growth across the industry," said Kyle Duea.

"With Kyle's background, combined with the experience and strength of the Anagram team, as well as with the strong backing of its investors, we are poised to take Anagram to the next level", said Jim Plutt, Anagram's President.

In addition, the company announced that Barry Morin has been promoted to President and Chief Commercial Officer of Anagram in recognition of his sales and marketing leadership since he joined the company in January of 2024.

Anagram would also like to thank Jim Plutt, who returned to the company in January 2024, after a three-year retirement, for his leadership in transitioning Anagram to an independent company. Jim will continue to support the company as an advisor.

Founded in 1977, Anagram International is the world's largest foil balloon manufacturer, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. With a strong commitment to innovation, Anagram proudly celebrates countless first-to-market product solutions. The company also offers the largest portfolio of licenses and license character products combined with a trend-forward non-license portfolio for everyday occasions and seasonal celebrations. Through a strong network of distribution partners, Anagram balloons are sold in over 140 countries, enabling people to share in life's celebrations, small and grand, for over 40 years. Visit www.anagramballoons.com for more information.

SOURCE Anagram International