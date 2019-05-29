Anaheim, California - CBD Based Nutritional Company To Hold Its 1st Anniversary Conference On June 7th & 8th

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaheim based Care Beyond has announced that its 1-Year Anniversary Conference will be held on Friday evening June 7th, and all day Saturday June 8th, at the Double Tree Hilton Resort in Anaheim, near Disneyland.

At the event, the Company will be announcing a new product addition to its CBD-infused nutritional line, as well as its upcoming international expansion. The event is open to the pubic. Attendees include Independent Care Associates from across the country, as well as doctors, health practitioners and interested product users to learn more about CBD use in healthcare. Attendees will receive training for new and existing products, marketing systems and systems training.

Interested parties can get more information and register for the event at www.carebeyond.com/anniversary

Tim Taylor, President of Care Beyond stated: "Care Beyond is ecstatic to be celebrating the one year anniversary since our pre-launch operations began. The overwhelmingly positive product results obtained during this period have triggered rave reviews by users, many of which are reporting life changing relief and significant improvement in a broad variety of health and wellness challenges. In 30 years in the nutritional industry, I've never seen anything like it! The company has spared no expense in developing a line of ultra high quality, independent lab certified, CBD-infused nutritional compounds that target some of the most prevalent health and wellness concerns in the healthcare industry. These glowing reports by our product users are showing that our extraordinary efforts may have the potential to bring new hope to millions of people everywhere. It's truly an honor to be involved with this wonderful company."

Energy Acumen Inc, dba Care Beyond, is a privately-held, California-based direct sales and nutritional products company. The company distributes its line of high quality CBD-infused nutritional supplements through a network of independent health professionals, Care Associates and referring customers throughout the United States. The company plans to distribute its products to consumers in various international markets.

