ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive legal victory, Super Woman Super Lawyer Maryam Parman , one of Anaheim's car accident lawyers, secured a $310,000 settlement for her client following a serious car accident at the intersection of Gilbert Street and Anaheim Avenue. The incident occurred when a pickup truck ran a red light and struck the client's vehicle, leaving her with significant injuries, including a neck contusion, a clavicle tear, and injuries to both her shoulder and back.

The victim, whose identity has been withheld for privacy reasons, was driving through the intersection when the truck barreled into her, resulting in extensive physical trauma and months of medical treatment. Fortunately, she turned to Super Woman Super Lawyer, an experienced and highly respected attorney known for her fierce advocacy on behalf of accident victims.

Super Woman Super Lawyer immediately assembled a seasoned team of car accident lawyers and injury attorneys to take on the case. Each member of the team brought their unique expertise to the table, working in close collaboration to ensure their client received the justice and compensation she deserved. Through their efforts, they achieved a $310,000 settlement, ensuring that the negligent driver was held accountable for the devastating consequences of their actions.

"We knew from the beginning that this case required a focused, team-driven approach," said Super Woman Super Lawyer. "The injuries our client suffered were severe, and our goal was to ensure she had the resources she needed to recover fully, both physically and financially."

Super Woman Super Lawyer's latest triumph not only highlights her skill as one of the top female injury attorneys in Anaheim, but also showcases the strength and dedication of her legal team.

