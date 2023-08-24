ANAHEIM DUCKS ANNOUNCE GOETTL AS OFFICIAL RESIDENTIAL AIR CONDITIONING, PLUMBING AND HEATING SERVICE PARTNER

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anaheim Ducks and Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing (Goettl) announced a three-year partnership agreement today beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season. Goettl will become the official and exclusive Residential Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Heating Service partner of the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center.

Goettl is the official Residential Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Heating Service partner of the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center

With the new partnership, Goettl, a renowned name in the HVAC and plumbing industry, will become the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream audio network, the exclusive home for all Ducks live game broadcasts, exclusive podcasts and up-to-date news covering the Ducks and the NHL. Since its launch last fall Ducks Stream has surpassed over a quarter million listens.

Among other partnership activations, Goettl will also serve as the presenting sponsor for one Ducks game, an official community partner for organizational initiatives, in addition to having its logo showcased in-ice during every Ducks game at Honda Center.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Ducks organization for our first major sports sponsorship," said Goettl CEO Jake Gress. "It signifies a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and community engagement. We're looking forward to showing Ducks fans and all Californians how we've been keeping our customers cool in high-pressure situations for more than 80 years."

Goettl's partnership also supports The Rinks Development Program, consisting of nine local hockey and skating facilities throughout Southern California, offering a variety of hockey, skating and community programs for participants of all ages and ability levels. The Rinks include six ice rinks (Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena, The Rinks – Anaheim ICE, The Rinks – KHS ICE, The Rinks – Lakewood ICE, The Rinks – Westminster ICE, The Rinks – Yorba Linda ICE), as well as one inline facility and The Rinks – Irvine Inline).

"We strive to partner with brands that are innovative and have a strong focus on community participation," said Ducks and Honda Center Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Graham Siderius. "As a leader in the HVAC and plumbing industry, Goettl is committed to providing the highest quality services to customers, just as we are committed to giving our fans the best experience possible. We look forward to what we hope is a long relationship."

Goettl has four locations in California that proudly serve Ducks fans - Lake Forrest, Corona, Simi Valley and San Diego - and more than 11 locations throughout the Southwest.

About Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing

Goettl is the total home comfort solution provider, enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. Founded in 1939 by Gust and Adam Goettl, their commitment to providing quality and reliable service remains the cornerstone of the company's values to this day. As Sadie Certified® professionals, we specialize in superior air and water purification, HVAC, and plumbing services in Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, and Texas. To learn more, visit goettl.com.

