ANAHEIM DUCKS TO PARTNER WITH TROUTMAN AMIN, LLP TO BRING "DESERVE TO WIN" BRANDING TO HONDA CENTER

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaheim Ducks fans rejoice—Orange County's Business Law Firm, Troutman Amin, LLP, will soon be backing the team with a powerful branding initiative designed to help the team on its quest win back the Stanley Cup.

Troutman Amin, LLP confirmed today it has entered into a three-year commitment with the Anaheim Ducks to bring its "Deserve to Win" slogan and branding to the boards along the ice at Honda Center.

Troutman Amin, LLP branding shown on Honda Center dasher boards in this mock up ahead of first game.

The firm will also have its name and famous "Gold Lion" logo adorn the penalty box and on a static billboard within the Honda Center as well.

"This is the ultimate power play," says Troutman Amin, LLP founder and partner Puja J. Amin. "Ducks DNA flows through everyone in Orange County. People just love this team—the same way they love Troutman Amin, LLP. Bringing these two brands together is just so perfect for everyone."

Troutman Amin, LLP is a national law firm headquartered in Orange County, California. Its lawyers handle multi-billion dollar litigation in federal court—some of the most complex and highest stakes lawsuits in the world. The firm also provides counseling services around emerging marketing, telecom and data privacy legal issues.

"Winners attract winners," joined her partner Eric J. Troutman. "The Ducks are a storied franchise and just winners to their core. Obviously as Orange County's Business Law Firm Troutman Amin, LLP wants to support the Ducks anyway we can—just love the team and what they represent for Orange County."

The Ducks organization also expressed pleasure with the new partnership and what it means for two powerful brands to be working together. One of 32 NHL franchises the Ducks won their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, becoming the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize.

That winning history attracted Troutman Amin, LLP given its own legendary commitment to winning for its clients. "The Ducks have delivered what other California teams couldn't—a Stanley Cup—and we completely relate to that," Amin said. "Nobody delivers what Troutman Amin, LLP lawyers do—first-in-the-nation wins that other law firms can only dream of."

But the partnership also brings together two powerful brands committed to the Orange County region, says Troutman Amin, LLP partner Brittany Andres:

"The Ducks take pride in representing "Orange Country" and being Orange County's team," Andres concluded. "We take pride in being Orange County's Business Law Firm, and this is just one more way we can show our commitment and loyalty to our community. Go Ducks!"

Ducks fans can look for the "Gold Lion" and trademarked "Deserve to Win" branding all season long and into the 2026/27 campaign.

SOURCE Troutman Amin, LLP