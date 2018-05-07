Anaheim GardenWalk Invites The Public To #PaintAwayBreastCancer

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaheim GardenWalk, a unique "eatertainment" destination just steps from Southern California's Disneyland Resort and Anaheim Convention Center (www.anaheimgardenwalk.com), will host a special event on May 12th to raise money to help find a cure for breast cancer. Dubbed "Paint Away Breast Cancer," the event will encourage attendees to paint for a cure, raising awareness about this deadly disease and funds to help combat it. The event, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in GardenWalk's North Court, will feature renowned local artist KrisT, a painter, designer and philanthropist, who will lead a 90-minute painting class for what is expected to be hundreds of participants. The Anaheim GardenWalk Paint Away Breast Cancer class costs $45, and registration is required. A portion of each attendee's registration fee will be used to fund a $5,000 donation to the Orange County and Los Angeles affiliates of The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

(PRNewsfoto/Anaheim GardenWalk)...

"At Anaheim GardenWalk, we want to show our support for those in our community who have lost a loved one to breast cancer or are struggling with this terrible disease themselves, as well as to celebrate the lives of breast cancer survivors," says Robin Weeks-Wynne, Senior Director, Marketing and Tourism, Anaheim GardenWalk. "As an 'eatertainment' destination, art and entertainment are at the core of what we do. Therefore, we felt that an event focusing on the beauty of art while raising money to help defeat this insidious killer would be the best way Anaheim GardenWalk could touch the lives of those impacted by breast cancer in an important and meaningful way."

Using her own design as a model, artist KrisT will provide event attendees with step-by-step instructions on how to paint their own beautiful tropical landscape. KrisT became passionate about painting party fundraisers after two of her close friends experienced devastating breast cancer diagnoses. When she isn't painting, KrisT designs clothes for TiMo, a surf apparel brand launched by her husband to bring the power of art, music and clothing together to help change the world. TiMo has a line of "pink" apparel as well as a new music album, "The Pink Album: Stories of Redemption," that focuses on breast cancer and the struggle to survive it.

During the event, TiMo will hold a live concert featuring songs from his group's new "Pink" album starting at 5:45 p.m. in North Court.

Agenda for the Paint Away Breast Cancer Event*

5 p.m. : Registration for the KrisT painting class begins in North Court

: Registration for the KrisT painting class begins in North Court 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. : Balloon Twisting

– : Balloon Twisting 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. : Photos in Photo Booth

– : Photos in Photo Booth 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. : Henna Tattoos

– : Henna Tattoos 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. : Food Samples Provided by Participating Anaheim GardenWalk Restaurants

– : Food Samples Provided by Participating Anaheim GardenWalk Restaurants 5 p.m. – Music by DJ Ghetto Funk

– Music by DJ Ghetto Funk 5:45 p.m. : – Live Performance by TiMo

6:15p.m. – Welcome by Mark K. Pilon , Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County and Jackie Coco-Ford , Ambassador for Susan G. Komen Los Angeles , Advocate for Circle of Promise, Stage I metastatic breast cancer patient and 11-year breast cancer survivor

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. : Painting class takes place (class costs $45 and registration is required)

*The painting class costs $45; all other event activities, food and performances are free and open to the public.

Participants can register for the Anaheim GardenWalk "Paint Away Breast Cancer" class beginning at 5 p.m. on the day of the event in the center's North Court. Or, to register in advance online, visit Anaheim GardenWalk's Paint Away Breast Cancer Information Page. Each participant will receive a 16x20 wrapped canvas, acrylic paints, brushes, an easel, and a Paint Away Breast Cancer t-shirt. To share the news about this important fundraising event, use the hashtag: #PaintAwayBreastCancer.

About Susan G. Komen® and Komen Los Angeles County

Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. Komen Los Angeles County is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen Los Angeles County Race for the Cure®, Komen Los Angeles County has invested $10,535,590 in community breast health programs in the greater Los Angeles Area and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 310-575-3011 or visit http://komenlacounty.org.

About Anaheim GardenWalk

Anaheim GardenWalk is an "eatertainment" destination that blends dining, nightlife, family-friendly fun, outdoor art, and unique shops in a single amazing location. GardenWalk is home to a distinctive collection of popular restaurants, a vibrant nightlife with two rocking dance clubs, retail stores and the renowned live concert venue, House of Blues Anaheim, featuring musical artists new and old, and its famed Gospel brunch. Family-fun entertainment highlights include GO VR Gaming, Mission Escape Games, and Bowlmor Lanes. The 460,000-square-foot outdoor dining, entertainment and shopping destination is situated in the heart of the Anaheim Resort District, just steps from the Disneyland® Resort, Anaheim Convention Center, and a short drive from Angel Stadium and Honda Center. Anaheim GardenWalk provides a one-of-a-kind guest experience and a world-class gathering place for locals and visitors. To learn more, explore Anaheim GardenWalk's website at www.anaheimgardenwalk.com and follow the center on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ANAHEIM GARDENWALK MEDIA CONTACTS:

Deborah Blackford / blkfrd@earthlink.net / 714-280-8765

Karen Franse / karenfranse@gmail.com / 386-649-1887

Carmen Herlihy / cherlihypr@gmail.com / 646-770-2623

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anaheim-gardenwalk-invites-the-public-to-paintawaybreastcancer-300643127.html

SOURCE Anaheim GardenWalk

Related Links

http://www.anaheimgardenwalk.com

