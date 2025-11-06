Anakeesta Unveils Making More Magic

$100 Million Expansion Set to Transform the Smoky Mountain Adventure

GATLINBURG, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anakeesta, the award-winning mountaintop adventure park in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, is excited to unveil Making More Magic, a bold five-year, $100 million investment for the largest expansion in the park's history. It's both a promise and a plan: to create new ways for guests to experience the beauty of the Smokies while enhancing every part of the Anakeesta adventure.

Anakeesta’s new 56 state-of-the-art, glass-bottom cabins redefine the journey to the mountaintop. Designed to offer panoramic, 360-degree views of the Great Smoky Mountains, each cabin transforms a simple ride into an unforgettable experience. As guests glide gently upward during the four-minute ascent, the world unfolds beneath the cabin—lush forests, native wildlife and the charming skyline of downtown Gatlinburg.

"Making More Magic is not just about growth, it's about purpose," said Bryce Bentz, President of Anakeesta. "As we've grown, so has our responsibility to innovate while honoring the spirit of the Smokies. We're not just imagining the park of tomorrow; we're building it for generations of families who will feel wonder, delight, and connection at every turn."

Making More Magic is a comprehensive phased vision that redefines what an adventure park in the Smoky Mountains can be. Over the next five years, Anakeesta will double its footprint, introducing new villages, redefining the existing park, adding new attractions, and crafting elevated dining and retail experiences.

Phase 1: A Fresh Start

Next-Generation Lift Project (Spring 2026)

At the heart of Anakeesta's multi-year vision is a groundbreaking new lift system that will redefine the journey to the mountaintop. Since 2017, the original Chondola has carried millions of guests, serving as the gateway to the Anakeesta story. Now, a brand-new lift is being built from the ground up. It will be faster with a larger capacity to ensure the magic begins the moment visitors leave the Parkway.

To complete construction, Anakeesta will temporarily close on January 5, 2026. Guests will return in early March via the Ridge Rambler, with the debut of the new lift later in the spring, a milestone marking the beginning of Anakeesta's next era.

Construction will begin in November 2025 on the stunning new scenic lift. Anakeesta's new 56 state-of-the-art, glass-bottom cabins redefine the journey to the mountaintop. Designed to offer panoramic, 360-degree views of the Great Smoky Mountains, each cabin transforms a simple ride into an unforgettable experience. As guests glide gently upward during the four-minute ascent, the world unfolds beneath the cabin—lush forests, native wildlife and the charming skyline of downtown Gatlinburg.

These spacious cabins comfortably accommodate up to 6 guests, making them perfect for families, friends, or groups eager to share the adventure together. The glass floors and large wraparound windows invite visitors to take in every breathtaking angle—from the sweeping valleys below to the misty peaks above.

Firefly Village Reimagined (Spring 2026)

At the core of the expansion, Firefly Village will be transformed into a whimsical storybook escape. Winding pathways, flowing water features, and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces will create opportunities to explore, linger, and connect. A brand-new overlook will offer breathtaking views of Gatlinburg, glowing with enchantment from sunrise to starlight.

Treetop Skywalk (Spring 2026)

The beloved Treetop Skywalk will be reimagined and elevated to new heights with the addition of stunning towers, expanded bridges, and winding canopy pathways that immerse guests deeper into the forest experience. This transformation will offer fresh perspectives and thrilling new vantage points as visitors journey high above the forest floor, surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature.

Firefly Experience (Fall 2026)

The Firefly Experience will bring wonder year-round, recreating the synchronous glow of fireflies through immersive, state-of-the-art lighting design. Inspired by the natural phenomenon that occurs only once each year in the Smoky Mountains, this experience makes that fleeting magic available in every season. Guests will be surrounded by a mesmerizing dance of light and nature, blending art, technology, and storytelling into a breathtaking spectacle that captures the spirit of the Smokies after dark.

Phase 2 & Beyond: The Next Adventure

Thrills and Flavors on the Mountain (2027)

New thrilling rides, new flavors, and dazzling new attractions are on the horizon — Phase 2 begins in 2027! Stay tuned for heart-pounding rides, bold new dining adventures, and new spaces for guests to bring their families, creating core magical memories for years to come.

As construction unfolds, Anakeesta will invite guests behind the scenes, offering sneak peeks and updates that showcase the artistry and imagination behind every project. From phase to phase, Making More Magic is a story of creativity, wonder, and connection designed to inspire anticipation and pride in every visitor in the Sevier County community.

For more information and to follow Anakeesta's journey, visit Anakeesta.com.

ABOUT ANAKEESTA

Anakeesta is Gatlinburg, Tennessee's number one attraction surrounded by the majestic Smoky Mountains. Anakeesta is a place for adventure and relaxation, exploration, and wonder. Guests can stroll along the nation's longest Treetop Skywalk and climb AnaVista Tower for 360-degree views from downtown Gatlinburg's highest point. Walk meandering pathways in Vista Gardens, a multi-sensory botanical garden featuring whimsical art installations, music, and scenic overlooks. Innovative culinary creations and mixology await throughout the park. Thrill seekers can add to the adventure with the Dueling Zipline Adventure course, soar on two mountain coasters, fly with native Smoky Mountain birds at BirdVenture and find treasure at Anakeesta's Gem Mining. Anakeesta is located at 576 Parkway in Downtown Gatlinburg. To learn more, visit www.Anakeesta.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Austin Martin

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Anakeesta