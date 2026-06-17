Anakeesta's Breathtaking New Firefly Experience Is Now Open to the World

GATLINBURG, Tenn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anakeesta has unveiled its newest immersive attraction, the Firefly Experience, now open to the public as the centerpiece of the park's beautifully updated Treetop Skywalk. Inspired by the natural phenomenon of synchronous fireflies found in the Great Smoky Mountains, the experience is the latest milestone in Anakeesta's ongoing Making More Magic campaign bringing the wonder of this breathtaking natural spectacle to life through immersive lighting design, storytelling, and technology, available year-round.

Anakeesta Firefly Experience Anakeesta Firefly Experience Anakeesta Firefly Experience

Each summer, the Smokies are one of the only places in North America where thousands of fireflies flash in perfect unison, creating rippling waves of light across the forest floor. Scientists believe this synchronization is driven by biological rhythms and environmental cues, allowing the insects to communicate through precise, collective pulses of light. Woven throughout the elevated pathways of the Treetop Skywalk, Anakeesta's Firefly Experience draws directly from this phenomenon, featuring state-of-the-art lighting sequences designed to synchronize, flash and fade together in patterns inspired by nature itself.

Through immersive pathways and carefully choreographed illumination high above the forest floor, guests feel as though they have stepped into a living forest at twilight where light becomes a form of communication, and nature tells the story. By blending art, science, and technology, the Firefly Experience transforms a fleeting seasonal marvel into an unforgettable journey informed by real-world science.

"The synchronous fireflies of the Smokies are one of nature's most magical gifts to our region," said Karen Bentz, founding partner of Anakeesta. "We're thrilled to finally share this experience with our guests. It's a celebration of the beauty and wonder that make the Smokies like nowhere else on earth."

The Firefly Experience is one of several enhancements introduced as part of Anakeesta's Making More Magic campaign and stands as the crown jewel of the newly redesigned Treetop Skywalk — now open and welcoming guests. The Skywalk features new towers, expanded bridges and winding canopy pathways designed to immerse visitors deeper into the forest, offering breathtaking new vantage points high above the forest floor.

For more information about Anakeesta and all that awaits, visit www.anakeesta.com.

ABOUT ANAKEESTA

Anakeesta is Gatlinburg, Tennessee's premier mountaintop adventure park, offering a one-of-a-kind blend of adventure, natural beauty, and immersive experiences in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. Guests arrive via the Crystal Express — the world's only all-glass gondola system — soaring to the summit in panoramic cabins with breathtaking 360-degree views of the Smokies. Once at the top, the magic unfolds across signature experiences including the newly reimagined Treetop Skywalk featuring the Firefly Experience, the nation's longest elevated canopy walk, AnaVista Tower, Vista Gardens, two mountain coasters, ziplining, BirdVenture, hands-on gem mining, and Astra Lumina, Gatlinburg's top-rated nighttime experience. Dining and shopping round out the visit, with options ranging from the elevated cuisine of Clifftop Restaurant to artisan gifts and locally inspired finds throughout every village. Anakeesta is located at 576 Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg. Learn more at www.anakeesta.com.

Austin Martin

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Anakeesta