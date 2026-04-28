Anakeesta to Debut New Firefly Experience Inspired by the Smokies' Most Enchanting Phenomenon

GATLINBURG, Tenn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anakeesta has announced its newest immersive attraction, the Firefly Experience, coming soon as part of the park's reimagined Treetop Skywalk. Inspired by the natural phenomenon of synchronous fireflies found in the Great Smoky Mountains, the experience is part of Anakeesta's ongoing Making More Magic campaign. It will bring the wonder of this natural spectacle to life through immersive lighting design, storytelling, and technology throughout the year.

Anakeesta has announced its newest immersive attraction, the Firefly Experience. Post this The Smokies’ most magical phenomenon is coming to life in a whole new way. Introducing the Firefly Experience—Anakeesta’s newest immersive attraction, inspired by the rare synchronous fireflies that light up our mountains each summer. Coming to the reimagined Treetop Skywalk in spring 2026, this experience will surround guests in waves of synchronized light, blending nature, science, and storytelling high above the forest floor. Speed Speed

Each summer, the Smokies are one of the only places in North America where thousands of fireflies flash in perfect unison, creating rippling waves of light across the forest floor. Scientists believe this synchronization is driven by biological rhythms and environmental cues, allowing the insects to communicate through precise, collective pulses of light. Integrated throughout the elevated pathways of the reimagined Treetop Skywalk, Anakeesta's Firefly Experience draws directly from this phenomenon, with state-of-the-art lighting sequences designed to synchronize, flashing and fading together in patterns inspired by nature.

Through immersive pathways and carefully choreographed illumination high above the forest floor, guests will feel as though they have stepped into a living forest at twilight, where light becomes a form of communication, and nature tells the story. By blending art, science and technology, the Firefly Experience transforms a fleeting seasonal marvel into an unforgettable experience informed by real-world science.

"The synchronous fireflies of the Smokies are one of nature's most extraordinary displays," said Karen Bentz, founding partner of Anakeesta. "Grounding this experience in science allowed us to honor the phenomenon while creating something immersive and meaningful for our guests."

The Firefly Experience is one of several enhancements planned as part of Anakeesta's Making More Magic campaign and is a centerpiece of the reimagined Treetop Skywalk, scheduled to open in spring 2026. The Skywalk will feature new towers, expanded bridges and winding canopy pathways designed to immerse guests deeper into the forest and offer new vantage points high above the forest floor.

For more information about Anakeesta and upcoming experiences, visit www.anakeesta.com.

ABOUT ANAKEESTA

Anakeesta is Gatlinburg, Tennessee's premier mountaintop attraction, offering adventure, relaxation and discovery in the Great Smoky Mountains. Guests arrive via the Crystal Express and explore signature experiences including the nation's longest Treetop Skywalk, AnaVista Tower with 360-degree views, Vista Gardens, mountain coasters, ziplining, BirdVenture and hands-on gem mining, along with dining and craft cocktails throughout the park. Anakeesta is located at 576 Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg. Learn more at www.anakeesta.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Austin Martin

Director of Communications

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SOURCE Anakeesta