At the age of 16, the Rice Kids CEO has been recognized for groundbreaking work in enabling access to education for thousands of children.

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice Kids founder and CEO Anakh Sawhney has made history as the youngest recipient of the prestigious NJBiz Forty Under 40 Award. At just 16 years old, Anakh was recognized for her groundbreaking work enabling access to education for thousands of children trapped in poverty cycles across the United States and India.

Anakh Sawhney Becomes Youngest Forty Under 40 Winner for Enabling Access To Education for Children

The NJBiz Forty Under 40 Awards celebrate New Jersey's most accomplished young business leaders and innovators under 40. Anakh's selection as the youngest honoree in the award's history acknowledges her leadership in building Rice Kids from a local community initiative into a global organization. The nonprofit has served 75,000 individuals and provides daily education, combined with nutrition and health assistance, to over 1,000 children.

"This recognition validates what we've always believed: sustainable change is possible when we address root causes rather than just symptoms," said Anakh Sawhney. "But this award belongs to our entire community – hundreds of volunteers, partners, and the local educators who help extend the reach of our work. Together, we're proving that comprehensive support centered around education can break generational poverty cycles."

Founded in 2018 when Anakh was nine years old, Rice Kids has grown into a global educational support nonprofit in just seven years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Anakh expanded operations to India, where resources could significantly increase impact and reach communities facing the most severe poverty.

Rice Kids partners with schools, educational nonprofits, shelters, and community organizations across the U.S. and India, achieving measurable results: 50% of supported students successfully return to mainstream education. What distinguishes this approach is its holistic support, combining education, nutrition, and well-being, along with empowering local women to become education champions who extend reach into remote rural areas. This community-driven model removes barriers that keep children out of classrooms while ensuring the work reaches people sustainably beyond Rice Kids' direct reach.

The complete list of 2025 NJBiz Forty Under 40 honorees is available at https://njbiz.com/njbiz-2025-forty-under-40-rising-stars/.

About Rice Kids

Rice Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged children through comprehensive education, nutrition, and health support. Founded in 2018, the organization has supported thousands of individuals and operates programs across five U.S. states and multiple regions in India.

Press Contact:

Lisa McCormick

(908) 396-6849

https://www.ricekids.org/

SOURCE Rice Kids