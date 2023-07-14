Anal Cancer Pipeline Insight Research 2023: Focus on 6+ Companies and 8+ Pipeline Drugs Featuring Incyte, Merck, Novartis, & Advaxis

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


With a focus on 6+ companies and 8+ pipeline drugs, this report provides a detailed analysis of the current scenario and growth prospects across the indication.

The report covers an extensive range of pipeline drug profiles, encompassing both clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also provides a comprehensive assessment of therapeutics, including product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Additionally, the report highlights inactive pipeline products in this space, providing a complete overview of the Anal Cancer pipeline landscape.

To provide a holistic understanding, the report outlines the present scenario and growth prospects in the field of Anal Cancer. It offers a detailed picture of the Anal Cancer pipeline landscape, including an overview of the disease and treatment guidelines.

Furthermore, the report conducts an in-depth assessment of the commercial and clinical aspects of Anal Cancer, evaluating the pipeline products under development. Detailed descriptions of each drug are provided, including their mechanisms of action, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and comprehensive product development activities. This includes technology, Anal Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations, and other relevant product-related details.

Stay ahead of the curve and gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest advancements in Anal Cancer treatment with our in-depth report on the Anal Cancer pipeline landscape. Discover novel approaches and potential breakthroughs that are shaping the future of Anal Cancer therapeutics.

Anal Cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Anal Cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Anal Cancer Emerging Drugs

PDS0101: Merck & Co

PDS0101 is a novel investigational human papillomavirus (HPV)-targeted immunotherapy that stimulates a potent targeted T cell attack against HPV-positive cancers. PDS0101 is given by a simple subcutaneous injection in combination with other immunotherapies and cancer treatments.

Interim data suggests PDS0101 generates clinically effective immune responses, and the combination of PDS0101 with other treatments demonstrates significant disease control by shrinking tumors, delaying disease progression, and/or prolonging survival. The combination of PDS0101 with other treatments does not appear to compound the toxicity of other agents. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of patients with anal cancer.

Avelumab: Merck KGaA

Avelumab is a human anti-programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) antibody. Avelumab has been shown in preclinical models to engage both the adaptive and innate immune functions. By blocking the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 receptors, avelumab has been shown to release the suppression of the T cell-mediated antitumor immune response in preclinical models. The drug is in phase II of clinical trials for the treatment of anal cancer.

Anal Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment

Phases

  • Late stage products (Phase III)
  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)
  • Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates
  • Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

  • Oral
  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Parenteral
  • Topical
  • Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

  • Recombinant fusion proteins
  • Small molecule
  • Monoclonal antibody
  • Peptide
  • Polymer
  • Gene therapy
  • Product Type

Anal Cancer Report Insights

  • Anal Cancer Pipeline Analysis
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Unmet Needs
  • Impact of Drugs

Anal Cancer Report Assessment

  • Pipeline Product Profiles
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Pipeline Assessment
  • Inactive drugs assessment
  • Unmet Needs

Key Players

  • Incyte Corporation
  • Merck & Co
  • Novartis Pharmaceuticals
  • Advaxis
  • Merck KGaA

Key Products

  • Retifanlimab
  • PDS0101
  • KFA-115
  • ADXS11-001
  • Avelumab

