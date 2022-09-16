Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market to hit US$ 2.96 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by growth plus reports, the global analgesic infusion pumps market is expected to clock at US$ 2.96 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Owing to technological developments, increasing infusion pump applications, and rising consumer awareness will drive market growth. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Market Drivers

The increasing need for analgesic medication therapies to relieve pain in chronic illnesses is expected to drive growth in the market for analgesic infusion pumps globally. Examples of chronic diseases include failed back syndrome, complicated pain syndrome, myocardial infarction, and post-operative pain. Additionally, analgesic infusion pumps are frequently utilised to treat neurological conditions like cerebral palsy and spinal cord damage. The global market for analgesic infusion pumps is expected to rise as a result of the low cost of these devices and rising consumer awareness. Moreover, current developments in the market for analgesic infusion pumps include a rise in the demand for ambulatory infusion pumps and a focus on technological advancements. One of the key prospects for the market for analgesia infusion pumps is the growing acceptance of infusion systems such implantable pumps and PCA pumps. Additionally, technological developments in the fields of precision and accuracy, increasing infusion pump applications, and expanding home care markets for infusion systems. However, the market for analgesic infusion pumps is challenged with several obstacles, including strict regulatory requirements, rising patient safety risks as a result of poor handling, and the prevalence of drug errors.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.96 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 4.93 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players in the global analgesic infusion pumps market include:

Baxter International Inc

Medtronic Inc

KD Scientific Inc

Animas Corporation

Codman & Shurtleff Inc

Braun Melsungen AG and Smiths Medical

Flowonix Medical Inc

Stryker Corp

Sorenson Medical Products Inc

I-Flow Corp

Hospira Inc

Terumo Corporation

The market is extremely competitive as a result of the presence of both local and global rivals. In order to expand their product portfolios, market companies are increasingly focusing on forming strategic alliances with other suppliers, which heightens rivalry among them. Companies in the global analgesic infusion pumps market are also extensively spending in R&D to develop novel goods and improve their current products in order to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

Based on application, the global analgesic infusion pumps have been segmented into:

Post-Surgical Application

Pain Management Accidents and Trauma

Labor Pain

Cancer Patients

Others

The pain management segment dominated the global analgesic infusion pumps market during the forecast period. Hospitals and medical facilities are increasingly in need of Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) pumps to alleviate post-operative pain. Adoption of PCA pumps is rising as a result of advances in analgesic technology for treating surgical pain, which is anticipated to fuel this segment's revenue growth. However, the cancer patients segment showed the lucrative growth during forecast period. Patients experience moderate to severe pain from cancer utilise patient-controlled analgesia pumps at home. By using a programmable pump to self-administer intravenous opioids, PCA pumps treat cancer pain.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global analgesic infusion pumps have been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to the region's ageing population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, North America currently controls the majority of the global market for analgesic infusion pumps. In the coming years, the market for analgesic infusion pumps is anticipated to rise rapidly, first in Asia and then in Europe. This is a result of the region's substantial population base and high unmet medical requirements. The markets for analgesic infusion pumps are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in nations like Brazil, Russia, China, and India. Economic growth, improving healthcare standards, and expanding government activities in these regions are some of the main factors driving the analgesic infusion pump market in emerging nations.

