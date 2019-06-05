Analiese Kennedy joins Go Energistics as Executive Director

DALLAS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Energistics (GoE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Analiese Kennedy as Executive Director. In this role, Ms. Kennedy will serve as an integral member of the executive team, focused on project operations and procurement strategies. She will work directly with the project management team to provide oversight on project activities.

Ms. Kennedy joins Go Energistics with nearly three decades of industry experience in both clinical and non-clinical projects, with an emphasis on military and civilian healthcare medical research facility construction. Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in the successful assessment, planning, coordination and facilitation of large scale (100 million+) Initial Outfitting and Transition (IO&T) projects, as well as projects related to Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC).

"We are pleased to welcome Analiese to Go Energistics as a member of our leadership team," said GoE President & CEO Adam Shepherd. "Analiese is known throughout our industry as a trusted leader with a proven track record of excellence and results, and we are thrilled about the exceptional service she will bring to our clients, the mentorship she will bring to our staff, and the commitment to growth she brings to our business overall."

Ms. Kennedy's project experience includes 19 years in healthcare and more than 15 years supporting government projects. Most recently, she has been focused on providing comprehensive transition planning, facilitation and project management for government healthcare and medical research projects across the country as a senior project manager at global project management firm, Faithful+Gould. She received a Bachelor of Science in Safety Management and maintains both Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Healthcare Safety Professional (CHSP) certifications, as well as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

"I am delighted to be joining Go Energistics in the spirit of 'Serving Those Who Serve'," said Analiese Kennedy. "It is an honor to be able to lend my expertise to a company which provides exceptional service delivery, while maintaining a strong vision and mission. I look forward to working with GoE's skilled team to continue growing our services and providing a positive impact to Veteran's healthcare."

About Go Energistics:

Go Energistics (GoE) is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in planning, design, activation and logistical solutions by enabling clients to shape, transform and evolve the healthcare environment with collective experience of over 100 projects nationwide in both the public and private sectors. Founded in 2011, GoE is comprised of collaborative professionals and Veterans that have personally experienced or been impacted by service injuries. Go Energistics is dedicated to "Serving Those Who Serve" and is helping our nation's military and Veterans' healthcare systems plan for and provide innovative buildings, healing environments and the best overall care for those who have served our Nation.

