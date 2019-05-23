Analog Devices ADGM1304/1004: SP4T RF MEMS Switch, 2019 Physical Analysis, Manufacturing Process Flow, Cost Analysis, Estimated Price Analysis & Comparisons

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analog Devices ADGM1304/1004: SP4T RF MEMS Switch" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radio-frequency (RF) MEMS market has two segments. The major part is related to filters, with big company players like Broadcom, Skyworks or Qorvo relying on acoustic wave devices. The second part is expected to take off in 2019 and is related to switches. In this area, small companies like Cavendish Kinetics are already supplying the consumer market in small volumes and only for low end smartphones. But this year, some players are entering in this field with devices targeting mainly industrial applications. These components from Menlo Micro, Air MEMS, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) are expected to enter mass production and be integrated in devices. These switches are expected to replace electromechanical relays (EMR) in instrumentation or test systems that are currently looking for high speed, low loss switching.



ADI is the first to propose two versions of its RF MEMS switch technology in the mass market, the ADGM1304 and the 1004. The first is a RF MEMS switch with an integrated circuit (IC) companion to drive the signal to the MEMS die. The second is a similar version of the device with a driver IC and MEMS die, but also integrates an ElectroStatic Discharge (ESD) system.



For several years, ADI has anticipated the need for MEMS switches. The devices rely on an ohmic structure and can process up to four RF signals through one output, in Single Pole Quad-Throw (SP4T) configuration. Based on a silicon substrate, this technology allows the company to make a device smaller and faster than EMR devices with a remarkable lifetime, making it more reliable. Doing so, all the MEMS innovation makes the devices more suitable for test equipment, wireless networks and satellites. Its small form factor makes it faster in switching operation and consumes less power.



