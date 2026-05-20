Analog Devices Reports Record Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue of $3.62 billion, with year-over-year growth across all end markets, led by Industrial and Communications

Operating cash flow of $5.1 billion and free cash flow of $4.6 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis or 40% and 36% of revenue, respectively

Returned $1.3 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases in the second quarter

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2026, which ended May 2, 2026.

"ADI's second quarter revenue and earnings were above the high end of our outlook, reflecting the combination of record demand and sharp operational discipline," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. "Our innovation-led value creation strategy targets our customers' most complex and consequential challenges with a goal of delivering substantial and sustained business impact. We continue to invest to extend our technology performance leadership and enhance our long-term value for customers and shareholders alike."

"We continued to see growing demand in the second quarter with record bookings across our B2B markets of Industrial, Automotive, and Communications," said Richard Puccio, CFO. "These positive demand signals are reflected in our outlook for continued strong growth in the third quarter."

Performance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Results Summary (1)









(in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages)























Three Months Ended

May 2, 2026

May 3, 2025

Change Revenue $ 3,623

$ 2,640

37 % Gross margin $ 2,440

$ 1,612

51 % Gross margin percentage 67.3 %

61.0 %

630 bps Operating income $ 1,380

$ 678

104 % Operating margin 38.1 %

25.7 %

1,240 bps Diluted earnings per share $ 2.40

$ 1.14

111 %











Adjusted Results(2)









Adjusted gross margin $ 2,645

$ 1,832

44 % Adjusted gross margin percentage 73.0 %

69.4 %

360 bps Adjusted operating income $ 1,774

$ 1,088

63 % Adjusted operating margin 49.0 %

41.2 %

780 bps Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.09

$ 1.85

67 %

















Three Months

Ended

Trailing Twelve

Months Cash Generation



May 2, 2026

May 2, 2026 Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 872

$ 5,106 % of revenue



24 %

40 % Capital expenditures



$ (138)

$ (541) Free cash flow(2)



$ 734

$ 4,565 % of revenue



20 %

36 %

















Three Months

Ended

Trailing Twelve

Months Cash Return



May 2, 2026

May 2, 2026 Dividend paid



$ (536)

$ (1,998) Stock repurchases



(773)

(3,045) Total cash returned



$ (1,309)

$ (5,043)













(1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this press release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, we are forecasting revenue of $3.9 billion, +/- $100 million. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 39.0%, +/-150 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 49.0%, +/-100 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $2.60, +/-$0.15, and adjusted EPS to be $3.30, +/-$0.15.

Our third quarter fiscal 2026 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. The statements about our third quarter fiscal 2026 outlook supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Dividend Payment

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2026 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2026.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 10:00 am ET

ADI will host a conference call to discuss our second quarter fiscal 2026 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company's core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as primary performance measurements when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company's earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's core business. Management also believes that free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure, is useful both internally and to investors because it is indicative of the Company's ability to pay dividends, purchase common stock, make investments and fund acquisitions and, in the absence of refinancings, to repay its debt obligations.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted nonoperating expense (income), adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow revenue percentage.

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) is defined as nonoperating expense (income), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which is described further below.

Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below.

Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items3, which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, special charges, net2, and tax related items3, which are described further below.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow revenue percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

1Acquisition Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to debt, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

2Special Charges, Net: Expenses, net, incurred in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts or reorganizational initiatives. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future.

3Tax Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above. We excluded the income tax effect of these tax related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, AI, and software technologies into solutions that combat climate change, reliably connect humans and the world, and help drive advancements in automation and robotics, mobility, healthcare, energy and data centers. With revenue of more than $11 billion in FY25, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding future financial performance; impacts related to tariffs and other trade restrictions; economic uncertainty; macroeconomic, geopolitical, demand and other market conditions, business cycles, and supply chains; our capital allocation strategy, including future dividends, share repurchases, capital expenditures, investments, and free cash flow returns; expected revenue, operating margin, nonoperating expenses, tax rate, earnings per share, and other financial results; expected market and technology trends and acceleration of those trends; market size, market share gains, market position, and growth opportunities; expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers; benefits related to our hybrid manufacturing model; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflicts; recently announced and future tariffs and other trade restrictions; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; changes in demand for semiconductor products; performance of independent distributors; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; products may be diverted from our authorized distribution channels; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; risks related to acquisitions or other strategic transactions; security breaches or other cyber incidents; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence in our business operations, products, and services; adverse results in litigation matters; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law; risks related to our indebtedness; the discretion of our Board of Directors to declare dividends and our ability to pay dividends in the future; factors impacting our ability to repurchase shares; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Analog Devices and the Analog Devices logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 2, 2026

May 3, 2025

May 2, 2026

May 3, 2025 Revenue $ 3,623,465

$ 2,640,068

$ 6,783,728

$ 5,063,242 Cost of sales 1,183,667

1,028,458

2,298,955

2,021,329 Gross margin 2,439,798

1,611,610

4,484,773

3,041,913 Operating expenses:













Research and development 509,323

441,837

976,723

844,729 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 362,810

302,669

708,063

587,465 Amortization of intangibles 187,985

187,415

375,300

374,830 Special charges, net —

1,745

47,982

65,632 Total operating expenses 1,060,118

933,666

2,108,068

1,872,656 Operating income 1,379,680

677,944

2,376,705

1,169,257 Nonoperating expense (income):













Interest expense 87,619

74,703

173,963

149,967 Interest income (28,565)

(21,725)

(60,822)

(45,212) Other, net (4,202)

(962)

(7,135)

2,998 Total nonoperating expense (income) 54,852

52,016

106,006

107,753 Income before income taxes 1,324,828

625,928

2,270,699

1,061,504 Provision for income taxes 148,478

56,158

263,523

100,418 Net income $ 1,176,350

$ 569,770

$ 2,007,176

$ 961,086















Shares used to compute earnings per common share

- basic 487,605

496,173

488,239

496,145 Shares used to compute earnings per common share

- diluted 490,458

498,201

491,057

498,434















Basic earnings per common share $ 2.41

$ 1.15

$ 4.11

$ 1.94 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.40

$ 1.14

$ 4.09

$ 1.93

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



May 2, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,436,916

$ 2,499,406 Short-term investments 1,002,392

1,152,915 Accounts receivable 2,051,733

1,436,075 Inventories 1,848,405

1,656,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 470,327

363,342 Total current assets 7,809,773

7,108,061 Non-current Assets





Net property, plant and equipment 3,292,288

3,315,696 Goodwill 26,973,180

26,945,180 Intangible assets, net 7,255,362

8,013,815 Deferred tax assets 1,729,558

1,867,102 Other assets 888,934

742,858 Total non-current assets 40,139,322

40,884,651 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,949,095

$ 47,992,712 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 598,640

$ 543,760 Income taxes payable 325,626

610,370 Debt, current 899,227

— Commercial paper notes 550,198

446,639 Accrued liabilities 2,083,216

1,645,032 Total current liabilities 4,456,907

3,245,801 Non-current Liabilities





Long-term debt 7,235,424

8,145,066 Deferred income taxes 1,906,115

2,163,281 Income taxes payable 87,109

100,963 Other non-current liabilities 521,507

521,846 Total non-current liabilities 9,750,155

10,931,156 Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 471,934 shares authorized, none outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.16 2/3 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 487,087,040 shares

outstanding (489,654,097 on November 1, 2025) 81,183

81,611 Capital in excess of par value 22,287,095

23,349,185 Retained earnings 11,525,998

10,539,541 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (152,243)

(154,582) Total shareholders' equity 33,742,033

33,815,755 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 47,949,095

$ 47,992,712

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 2, 2026

May 3, 2025

May 2, 2026

May 3, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 1,176,350

$ 569,770

$ 2,007,176

$ 961,086 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operations:













Depreciation 104,957

100,334

210,843

198,781 Amortization of intangibles 385,978

400,273

770,593

817,429 Stock-based compensation expense 81,721

72,831

167,396

150,405 Deferred income taxes (60,269)

(89,916)

(120,930)

(149,370) Other (8,698)

5,002

4,727

4,203 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (807,998)

(238,816)

(799,249)

(36,247) Total adjustments (304,309)

249,708

233,380

985,201 Net cash provided by operating activities 872,041

819,478

2,240,556

1,946,287 Cash flows from investing activities:













Maturities of short-term available-for-sale investments 137,825

372,778

147,817

372,778 Additions to property, plant and equipment, net (137,702)

(90,268)

(247,015)

(239,246) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net —

58,892

—

58,892 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (35,875)

—

(35,875)

(45,652) Other (16,174)

(13,209)

(23,882)

(12,880) Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (51,926)

328,193

(158,955)

133,892 Cash flows from financing activities:













Debt repayments —

(399,998)

—

(399,998) Proceeds from commercial paper notes 4,107,964

2,347,064

7,154,789

4,316,340 Payments of commercial paper notes (4,100,808)

(2,346,747)

(7,051,230)

(4,315,358) Repurchase of common stock (772,902)

(248,646)

(1,289,401)

(409,014) Dividend payments to shareholders (536,459)

(491,022)

(1,020,719)

(947,360) Proceeds from employee stock plans 9,866

19,815

59,487

61,562 Other 3,280

(1,896)

2,983

(1,458) Net cash used for financing activities (1,289,059)

(1,121,430)

(2,144,091)

(1,695,286) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (468,944)

26,241

(62,490)

384,893 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,905,860

2,349,994

2,499,406

1,991,342 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,436,916

$ 2,376,235

$ 2,436,916

$ 2,376,235

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. The assignment of products to end markets may change over time. When this occurs, we reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying trends of results within, each end market.



Three Months Ended

May 2, 2026

May 3, 2025

Revenue

% of Revenue1

Y/Y%

Revenue

% of Revenue1 Industrial $ 1,799,413

50 %

56 %

$ 1,150,315

44 % Automotive 871,565

24 %

2 %

856,090

32 % Communications 554,728

15 %

79 %

310,604

12 % Consumer 397,759

11 %

23 %

323,059

12 % Total revenue $ 3,623,465

100 %

37 %

$ 2,640,068

100 %





















Six Months Ended

May 2, 2026

May 3, 2025

Revenue

% of Revenue1

Y/Y%

Revenue

% of Revenue1 Industrial $ 3,296,449

49 %

48 %

$ 2,220,569

44 % Automotive 1,681,709

25 %

5 %

1,596,349

32 % Communications 1,009,911

15 %

65 %

610,905

12 % Consumer 795,659

12 %

25 %

635,419

13 % Total revenue $ 6,783,728

100 %

34 %

$ 5,063,242

100 %



















1) The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 2, 2026

May 3, 2025

May 2, 2026

May 3, 2025 Gross margin $ 2,439,798

$ 1,611,610

$ 4,484,773

$ 3,041,913 Gross margin percentage 67.3 %

61.0 %

66.1 %

60.1 % Acquisition related expenses 205,464

220,277

410,212

458,109 Adjusted gross margin $ 2,645,262

$ 1,831,887

$ 4,894,985

$ 3,500,022 Adjusted gross margin percentage 73.0 %

69.4 %

72.2 %

69.1 %















Operating expenses $ 1,060,118

$ 933,666

$ 2,108,068

$ 1,872,656 Percent of revenue 29.3 %

35.4 %

31.1 %

37.0 % Acquisition related expenses (188,582)

(188,015)

(376,495)

(376,030) Special charges, net —

(1,745)

(47,982)

(65,632) Adjusted operating expenses $ 871,536

$ 743,906

$ 1,683,591

$ 1,430,994 Adjusted operating expenses percentage 24.1 %

28.2 %

24.8 %

28.3 %















Operating income $ 1,379,680

$ 677,944

$ 2,376,705

$ 1,169,257 Operating margin 38.1 %

25.7 %

35.0 %

23.1 % Acquisition related expenses 394,046

408,292

786,707

834,139 Special charges, net —

1,745

47,982

65,632 Adjusted operating income $ 1,773,726

$ 1,087,981

$ 3,211,394

$ 2,069,028 Adjusted operating margin 49.0 %

41.2 %

47.3 %

40.9 %















Nonoperating expense (income) $ 54,852

$ 52,016

$ 106,006

$ 107,753 Acquisition related expenses 2,150

2,150

4,300

4,300 Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) $ 57,002

$ 54,166

$ 110,306

$ 112,053















Income before income taxes $ 1,324,828

$ 625,928

$ 2,270,699

$ 1,061,504 Acquisition related expenses 391,896

406,142

782,407

829,839 Special charges, net —

1,745

47,982

65,632 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 1,716,724

$ 1,033,815

$ 3,101,088

$ 1,956,975















Provision for income taxes $ 148,478

$ 56,158

$ 263,523

$ 100,418 Effective income tax rate 11.2 %

9.0 %

11.6 %

9.5 % Tax related items 54,219

57,573

114,668

122,635 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 202,697

$ 113,731

$ 378,191

$ 223,053 Adjusted tax rate 11.8 %

11.0 %

12.2 %

11.4 %















Diluted EPS $ 2.40

$ 1.14

$ 4.09

$ 1.93 Acquisition related expenses 0.80

0.82

1.59

1.66 Special charges, net —

—

0.10

0.13 Tax related items (0.11)

(0.12)

(0.23)

(0.25) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 3.09

$ 1.85

$ 5.54

$ 3.48

* The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Trailing Twelve Months

Three Months Ended

May 2, 2026

May 2, 2026

Jan. 31, 2026

Nov. 1, 2025

Aug. 2, 2025 Revenue $ 12,739,993

$ 3,623,465

$ 3,160,063

$ 3,076,117

$ 2,880,348 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,106,471

$ 872,041

$ 1,368,515

$ 1,700,810

$ 1,165,105 % of Revenue 40 %

24 %

43 %

55 %

40 % Capital expenditures $ (541,321)

$ (137,702)

$ (109,313)

$ (215,153)

$ (79,153) Free cash flow $ 4,565,150

$ 734,339

$ 1,259,202

$ 1,485,657

$ 1,085,952 % of Revenue 36 %

20 %

40 %

48 %

38 %

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ending August 1, 2026

Reported

Adjusted Revenue $3.9 Billion

$3.9 Billion

(+/- $100 Million)

(+/- $100 Million) Operating margin 39.0 %

49.0 %(1)

(+/-150 bps)

(+/-100 bps) Tax rate 12% - 14%

12% - 14% (2) Earnings per share $2.60

$3.30 (3)

(+/- $0.15)

(+/- $0.15)



(1) Includes $391 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses as previously defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release. (2) Includes $51 million of tax effects associated with the adjustment for acquisition related expenses noted above. (3) Includes $0.70 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses and the tax effects on those items.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Ambrosi

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Analog Devices, Inc.

781-461-3282

[email protected]

SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.