Analog Devices Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $3.08 billion, with year-over-year growth across all end markets, led by Communications and Industrial

Fiscal 2025 revenue of $11.0 billion, up 17% versus 2024

Fiscal 2025 operating cash flow of $4.8 billion and free cash flow of $4.3 billion or 44% and 39% of revenue, respectively

Returned 96% of free cash flow to shareholders in fiscal 2025, including $2.2 billion of share repurchases and $1.9 billion of dividends

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, which ended November 1, 2025.

"ADI's strong fourth quarter capped a robust year of both cyclical and idiosyncratic growth," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. "These results reflect the strength and resilience of our business model, and our intense commitment to leveraging superior technology and domain expertise to solve our customers' toughest problems. Our keen focus on our customers' market success has enabled us to build a deep trust that pays dividends in the form of strong, profitable growth and a fast-growing design pipeline. As such, we remain firmly confident in our ability to deliver sustained, long-term value for shareholders."

"Healthy bookings trends continued in the fourth quarter with growth in Industrial and notable strength in our Communications market. While macro uncertainty will likely influence the shape of our fiscal 2026, we believe we are well positioned to continue capitalizing on the ongoing cyclical recovery and our secular growth opportunities," said Richard Puccio, CFO.

Performance for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results Summary (1)





(in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Nov. 1,

2025

Nov. 2,

2024

Change

Nov. 1,

2025

Nov. 2,

2024

Change Revenue $ 3,076

$ 2,443

26 %

$ 11,020

$ 9,427

17 % Gross margin $ 1,942

$ 1,416

37 %

$ 6,773

$ 5,381

26 % Gross margin percentage 63.1 %

58.0 %

510 bps

61.5 %

57.1 %

440 bps Operating income $ 945

$ 569

66 %

$ 2,932

$ 2,033

44 % Operating margin 30.7 %

23.3 %

740 bps

26.6 %

21.6 %

500 bps Diluted earnings per share $ 1.60

$ 0.96

67 %

$ 4.56

$ 3.28

39 %























Adjusted Results (2)





















Adjusted gross margin $ 2,147

$ 1,660

29 %

$ 7,641

$ 6,404

19 % Adjusted gross margin percentage 69.8 %

67.9 %

190 bps

69.3 %

67.9 %

140 bps Adjusted operating income $ 1,338

$ 1,005

33 %

$ 4,622

$ 3,853

20 % Adjusted operating margin 43.5 %

41.1 %

240 bps

41.9 %

40.9 %

100 bps Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.26

$ 1.67

35 %

$ 7.79

$ 6.38

22 %

































Three Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Cash Generation







Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 1, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities







$ 1,701

$ 4,812 % of revenue







55 %

44 % Capital expenditures







$ (215)

$ (534) Free cash flow(2)







$ 1,486

$ 4,279 % of revenue







48 %

39 %

































Three Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Cash Return







Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 1, 2025 Dividend paid







$ (487)

$ (1,924) Stock repurchases







(680)

(2,165) Total cash returned







$ (1,167)

$ (4,089)

























(1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this press release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we are forecasting revenue of $3.1 billion, +/- $100 million. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 31.0%, +/- 130 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 43.5%, +/- 100 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $1.60, +/- $0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $2.29, +/- $0.10.

Our first quarter fiscal 2026 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. These statements supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Dividend Payment

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 22, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2025.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 10:00 am ET

ADI will host a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company's core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as primary performance measurements when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company's earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's core business. Management also believes that free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure, is useful both internally and to investors because it is indicative of the Company's ability to pay dividends, purchase common stock, make investments and fund acquisitions, and in the absence of refinancings, to repay its debt obligations.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted nonoperating expense (income), adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow revenue percentage.

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) is defined as nonoperating expense (income), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which is described further below.

Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below.

Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items3, which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, special charges, net2, and tax related items3, which are described further below.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow revenue percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

1Acquisition Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to debt, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. Expenses also include fair value adjustments associated with the replacement of share-based awards related to the Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim) acquisition. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

2Special Charges, Net: Expenses, net, incurred as part of the integration of Maxim, in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts or reorganizational initiatives. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future.

3Tax Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above, deferred tax expense related to the remeasurement of GILTI-related deferred tax assets and liabilities attributable to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and certain other income tax expenses associated with prior periods. We excluded the income tax effect of these tax related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, AI, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in automation and robotics, mobility, energy and data centers, and healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $11 billion in FY25, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding our 2026 financial performance; expected revenue, operating margin, nonoperating expenses, tax rate, earnings per share, free cash flow returns, and other financial results; expected market and technology trends; market size, market share gains, market position, and growth opportunities; economic and trade uncertainty, tariffs, geopolitical conditions, demand, and other market conditions; business cycles and supply chains; capital expenditures and investments, including those related to digital, software, and artificial intelligence; our opportunity pipeline; expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications, including those that may incorporate, or be based upon, software or artificial intelligence technology; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers, including those that may incorporate, or be based upon, software or artificial intelligence technology; future dividends and share repurchases; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflicts; recently announced and future tariffs and other trade restrictions; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; changes in demand for semiconductor products; performance of independent distributors; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; products that may be diverted from our authorized distribution channels; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; risks related to acquisitions or other strategic transactions; security breaches or other cyber incidents; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence in our business operations, products, and services; adverse results in litigation matters; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law; risks related to our indebtedness; the discretion of our Board of Directors to declare dividends and our ability to pay dividends in the future; factors impacting our ability to repurchase shares; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Analog Devices and the Analog Devices logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024

Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024 Revenue $ 3,076,117

$ 2,443,205

$ 11,019,707

$ 9,427,157 Cost of sales 1,134,300

1,027,077

4,246,229

4,045,814 Gross margin 1,941,817

1,416,128

6,773,478

5,381,343 Operating expenses:













Research and development 467,021

378,903

1,766,001

1,487,863 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 342,168

277,220

1,255,339

1,068,640 Amortization of intangibles 187,416

187,754

749,662

754,784 Special charges, net —

2,859

69,980

37,258 Total operating expenses 996,605

846,736

3,840,982

3,348,545 Operating income 945,212

569,392

2,932,496

2,032,798 Nonoperating expense (income):













Interest expense 88,157

82,804

317,716

322,227 Interest income (32,971)

(27,947)

(105,266)

(78,817) Other, net 2,826

(1,793)

7,934

12,048 Total nonoperating expense (income) 58,012

53,064

220,384

255,458 Income before income taxes 887,200

516,328

2,712,112

1,777,340 Provision for income taxes 99,461

38,256

444,770

142,067 Net income $ 787,739

$ 478,072

$ 2,267,342

$ 1,635,273















Shares used to compute earnings per share - basic 490,847

496,432

494,381

496,166 Shares used to compute earnings per share - diluted 493,242

498,722

496,709

498,697















Basic earnings per common share $ 1.60

$ 0.96

$ 4.59

$ 3.30 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.60

$ 0.96

$ 4.56

$ 3.28

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (thousands, except per share amounts) Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,499,406

$ 1,991,342 Short-term investments 1,152,915

371,822 Accounts receivable 1,436,075

1,336,331 Inventories 1,656,323

1,447,687 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 363,342

337,472 Total current assets 7,108,061

5,484,654 Other Assets





Net property, plant and equipment 3,315,696

3,415,550 Goodwill 26,945,180

26,909,775 Intangible assets, net 8,013,815

9,585,464 Deferred tax assets 1,867,102

2,083,752 Other assets 742,858

749,082 Total non-current assets 40,884,651

42,743,623 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,992,712

$ 48,228,277 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 543,760

$ 487,457 Income taxes payable 610,370

447,379 Debt, current —

399,636 Commercial paper notes 446,639

547,738 Accrued liabilities 1,645,032

1,106,070 Total current liabilities 3,245,801

2,988,280 Non-current Liabilities





Long-term debt 8,145,066

6,634,313 Deferred income taxes 2,163,281

2,624,392 Income taxes payable 100,963

260,486 Other non-current liabilities 521,846

544,489 Total non-current liabilities 10,931,156

10,063,680 Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 471,934 shares authorized, none outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.16 2/3 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 489,654,097 shares outstanding

(496,296,854 on November 2, 2024) 81,611

82,718 Capital in excess of par value 23,349,185

25,082,243 Retained earnings 10,539,541

10,196,612 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (154,582)

(185,256) Total shareholders' equity 33,815,755

35,176,317 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 47,992,712

$ 48,228,277

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024

Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 787,739

$ 478,072

$ 2,267,342

$ 1,635,273 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:













Depreciation 105,478

97,241

406,801

362,771 Amortization of intangibles 389,865

423,220

1,592,044

1,741,545 Stock-based compensation expense 86,452

70,448

321,560

262,710 Deferred income taxes (149,327)

(97,997)

(246,645)

(367,563) Other (8,413)

(776)

(9,909)

23,050 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 489,016

80,609

481,009

194,743 Total adjustments 913,071

572,745

2,544,860

2,217,256 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,700,810

1,050,817

4,812,202

3,852,529 Percent of revenue 55 %

43 %

44 %

41 % Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of short-term investments —

—

(1,150,240)

(438,901) Maturities of short-term investments —

69,279

372,778

69,279 Additions to property, plant and equipment, net (215,153)

(165,410)

(533,552)

(730,463) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment —

—

58,892

— Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

—

(45,652)

— Other (10,152)

(15,483)

(23,747)

(4,773) Net cash used for investing activities (225,305)

(111,614)

(1,321,521)

(1,104,858) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from debt —

—

1,490,785

1,087,856 Debt repayments —

(499,966)

(399,998)

(499,966) Proceeds from commercial paper notes 2,595,183

2,474,948

9,462,691

10,184,439 Payments of commercial paper notes (2,697,209)

(2,474,652)

(9,563,790)

(10,183,925) Dividend payments to shareholders (486,892)

(456,756)

(1,924,413)

(1,795,459) Repurchase of common stock (680,472)

(94,878)

(2,164,638)

(615,590) Proceeds from employee stock plans 4,584

4,860

108,913

121,215 Other (32,484)

(7,449)

7,833

(12,960) Net cash used for financing activities (1,297,290)

(1,053,893)

(2,982,617)

(1,714,390) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 178,215

(114,690)

508,064

1,033,281 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,321,191

2,106,032

1,991,342

958,061 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,499,406

$ 1,991,342

$ 2,499,406

$ 1,991,342

















ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. As data systems for capturing and tracking this data and our methodology evolves and improves, the categorization of products by end market can vary over time. When this occurs, we reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying trends of results within, each end market.



Three Months Ended

Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024

Revenue

% of revenue*

Y/Y %

Revenue

% of revenue* Industrial $ 1,426,527

46 %

34 %

$ 1,060,763

43 % Automotive 852,246

28 %

19 %

717,338

29 % Consumer 407,543

13 %

7 %

379,947

16 % Communications 389,801

13 %

37 %

285,157

12 % Total revenue $ 3,076,117

100 %

26 %

$ 2,443,205

100 %





















Twelve Months Ended

Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024

Revenue

% of revenue*

Y/Y %

Revenue

% of revenue* Industrial $ 4,929,409

45 %

15 %

$ 4,290,324

46 % Automotive 3,277,865

30 %

16 %

2,837,522

30 % Consumer 1,434,568

13 %

19 %

1,207,880

13 % Communications 1,377,865

13 %

26 %

1,091,431

12 % Total revenue $ 11,019,707

100 %

17 %

$ 9,427,157

100 %



















*The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024

Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024 Gross margin $ 1,941,817

$ 1,416,128

$ 6,773,478

$ 5,381,343 Gross margin percentage 63.1 %

58.0 %

61.5 %

57.1 % Acquisition related expenses 204,748

243,667

867,613

1,022,488 Adjusted gross margin $ 2,146,565

$ 1,659,795

$ 7,641,091

$ 6,403,831 Adjusted gross margin percentage 69.8 %

67.9 %

69.3 %

67.9 %















Operating expenses $ 996,605

$ 846,736

$ 3,840,982

$ 3,348,545 Percent of revenue 32.4 %

34.7 %

34.9 %

35.5 % Acquisition related expenses (188,013)

(188,821)

(752,058)

(760,325) Special charges, net —

(2,859)

(69,980)

(37,258) Adjusted operating expenses $ 808,592

$ 655,056

$ 3,018,944

$ 2,550,962 Adjusted operating expenses percentage 26.3 %

26.8 %

27.4 %

27.1 %















Operating income $ 945,212

$ 569,392

$ 2,932,496

$ 2,032,798 Operating margin 30.7 %

23.3 %

26.6 %

21.6 % Acquisition related expenses 392,761

432,488

1,619,671

1,782,813 Special charges, net —

2,859

69,980

37,258 Adjusted operating income $ 1,337,973

$ 1,004,739

$ 4,622,147

$ 3,852,869 Adjusted operating margin 43.5 %

41.1 %

41.9 %

40.9 %















Nonoperating expense (income) $ 58,012

$ 53,064

$ 220,384

$ 255,458 Acquisition related expenses 2,150

2,150

8,600

8,600 Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) $ 60,162

$ 55,214

$ 228,984

$ 264,058















Income before income taxes $ 887,200

$ 516,328

$ 2,712,112

$ 1,777,340 Acquisition related expenses 390,611

430,338

1,611,071

1,774,213 Special charges, net —

2,859

69,980

37,258 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 1,277,811

$ 949,525

$ 4,393,163

$ 3,588,811















Provision for income taxes $ 99,461

$ 38,256

$ 444,770

$ 142,067 Effective tax rate 11.2 %

7.4 %

16.4 %

8.0 % Tax related items 62,616

76,702

78,396

265,697 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 162,077

$ 114,958

$ 523,166

$ 407,764 Adjusted tax rate 12.7 %

12.1 %

11.9 %

11.4 %















Diluted EPS $ 1.60

$ 0.96

$ 4.56

$ 3.28 Acquisition related expenses 0.79

0.86

3.24

3.56 Special charges, net —

0.01

0.14

0.07 Tax related items (0.13)

(0.15)

(0.16)

(0.53) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 2.26

$ 1.67

$ 7.79

$ 6.38 * The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Trailing Twelve Months

Three Months Ended

Nov. 1, 2025

Nov. 1, 2025

Aug. 2, 2025

May 3, 2025

Feb. 1, 2025 Revenue $ 11,019,707

$ 3,076,117

$ 2,880,348

$ 2,640,068

$ 2,423,174 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,812,202

$ 1,700,810

$ 1,165,105

$ 819,478

$ 1,126,809 % of Revenue 44 %

55 %

40 %

31 %

47 % Capital expenditures $ (533,552)

$ (215,153)

$ (79,153)

$ (90,268)

$ (148,978) Free cash flow $ 4,278,650

$ 1,485,657

$ 1,085,952

$ 729,210

$ 977,831 % of Revenue 39 %

48 %

38 %

28 %

40 %

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ending January 31, 2026

Reported

Adjusted Revenue $3.1 Billion

$3.1 Billion

(+/- $100 Million)

(+/- $100 Million) Operating margin 31.0 %

43.5 %(1)

(+/-130 bps)

(+/-100 bps) Tax rate 12% - 14%

12% - 14% (2) Earnings per share $1.60

$2.29 (3)

(+/- $0.10)

(+/- $0.10)



(1) Includes $389 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses, as defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release. (2) Includes $51 million of tax effects associated with the adjustments for acquisition related expenses noted above. (3) Includes $0.69 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses and the tax effects on those items.

