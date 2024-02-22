Analog Devices Strengthens Capacity and Resiliency Through Expanded Partnership with TSMC

Special arrangement through JASM secures ADI's long-term chip supply and focuses on 40nm and finer process technology nodes

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced today that the company has made a special arrangement with TSMC, the world's leading dedicated semiconductor foundry, to supply long-term wafer capacity through Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. ("JASM"), TSMC's majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan.

Building on ADI's more than 30-year partnership with TSMC, this adds another option for ADI to secure additional capacity of fine-pitch technology nodes to serve critical platforms across its business, including wireless BMS (wBMS) and Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL™) applications. The joint efforts reinforce ADI's resilient hybrid manufacturing network, which helps to insulate external factors while supporting the means to increase output and scale rapidly to meet customer needs.

"Our hybrid manufacturing network helps deliver a competitive edge to our customers. Together with TSMC, we can serve our customers with more resilient supplies, respond even more rapidly to customer needs and changing market conditions, and focus our investments on innovative manufacturing solutions that benefit society and the planet," said Vivek Jain, Executive Vice President of Global Operations & Technology at ADI.

"Today's announcement demonstrates TSMC's commitment to helping our customers meet their long-term capacity needs," said Sajiv Dalal, Executive Vice President of Business Development at TSMC North America. "We're delighted to expand our ongoing collaboration with ADI that will help to ensure a steadfast and dynamic journey of semiconductor innovation with robust manufacturing capabilities."

For more information about ADI's resilient hybrid manufacturing network, visit https://www.analog.com/en/who-we-are/resilient-hybrid-manufacturing.html.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

