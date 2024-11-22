Analog Devices to Participate in UBS Global Technology Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Richard Puccio, will discuss business topics and trends at the UBS Global Technology Conference, taking place at the Phoenician Hotel, located in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. MST.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices' website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast for at least 30 days.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

