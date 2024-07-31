ANALOG EVENTS ACHIEVES PRESTIGIOUS B CORP™ CERTIFICATION

Recognition Highlights Analog Events' Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Analog Events, a trailblazer in sustainable experiential event production, proudly announces its Certified B Corporation™ status. This prestigious certification, awarded by the nonprofit B Lab™ , honors Analog Events for meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

"We believe that events have the power to inspire and connect people while making a positive impact on the world," said Jordan Kaye, CEO of Analog Events. "Achieving B Corp certification demonstrates that it's possible to create unforgettable experiences that are also responsible and sustainable. We are proud to be part of a global community of businesses driving positive change."

What is a B Corporation?

B Corporations are companies certified by B Lab to meet stringent criteria regarding their impact on society and the environment. Unlike traditional corporations, B Corps prioritize balancing profit with purpose, ensuring that business decisions consider broader impacts on employees, communities, and the planet. This certification signals that a company values not just financial success, but also contributing to a more sustainable and equitable world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Analog Events to the B Corp community," said Lindsey Wilson, Associate Director of Growth, B Lab U.S. & Canada. "Their commitment to sustainability and excellence in event management exemplifies the core values of the B Corp movement. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will continue to make in the event industry and beyond."

Analog Events' Commitment to Impact

Analog Events has consistently demonstrated its dedication to creating sustainable and impactful experiences. The company's approach to event production emphasizes transparency, ethical sourcing, and waste reduction, aligning meticulously with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Key initiatives include:

Measuring and Reducing CO2e Emissions: Analog Events actively measures and strategizes to minimize carbon emissions across all activities.

Sustainable Fabrication and Production: The company chooses eco-friendly options for fabrication, production, and print materials.

Food Sustainability: Prioritizing local, seasonal foods, avoiding single-use disposables, and reducing food waste are central to Analog's operations.

Zero Waste Goals: Analog aims for zero waste by ensuring materials are recycled, reused, composted, or diverted from landfills.

Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Committed to fostering diversity within the company, among vendors, and in the communities served.

Community Engagement: Actively engaging with communities to ensure impact extends beyond business, fostering positive change and development.

For more information about Analog Events and their sustainable practices, visit www.analogevents.com .

About Analog Events

Analog Events specializes in creating sustainable events and activations that elevate brand engagement. Their expert team crafts experiential productions that not only engage audiences but also make a positive impact on people and the planet. Collaborating with brands and their agencies, Analog Events produces memorable experiences that drive consumers to act.

About B Corp Certification

B Corp Certification assesses the overall social and environmental impact of a company. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points in the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company's positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company's negative impact.

It must change its corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab's website. B Corps recertify every three years and, once certified, are expected to increase their score over time as they progress towards becoming more equitable, inclusive, and regenerative businesses.

