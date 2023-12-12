Analog Integrated Circuit Market size to grow by USD 30.50 billion between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by Increasing demand for consumer electronics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Analog Integrated Circuit Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the analog integrated circuit market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 30.50 billion. The increasing demand for consumer electronics drives market growth. Given the increasing popularity of portable devices like smartphones and wearables, power efficiency is a critical factor. Battery life and enhanced overall energy efficiency in these devices are optimized with the help of analog ICs play a vital role in power management. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC enable seamless connectivity between devices. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analog Integrated Circuit Market 2024-2028
  • The complex design process of analog ICs challenges market growth. Analog ICs are essentially customized for particular applications and require intricate design processes tailored to meet unique requirements. This adds complexity to the design phase. Analog circuits often demand high precision and tight tolerances. These specifications are achieved and maintained throughout the design process is challenging and needs sophisticated design techniques.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The analog integrated circuit market is segmented by Type (General purpose ICs and Application-specific ICs), End-user (Consumer electronics, Communication, Automotive, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The general purpose ICs segment is significant during the forecast period. Extensive use of general-purpose IC in amplifiers and comparators, interfaces, voltage regulators, and data converters can be observed and in contrast, operational Amplifiers (Op-Amps) are widely used for signal amplification in various applications. Analog ICs, including op-amps, are used in audio amplifiers to amplify low-level audio signals with minimal noise.
  • APAC will contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Analog Integrated Circuit Market:

Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Taiwan SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD, Texas Instruments Inc.

Analog Integrated Circuit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2023

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 30.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.67

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Taiwan SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

