ANALOGFOLK GROUP LAUNCHES BEHAVIOURAL TRANSFORMATION CONSULTANCY 'MINDWORKS CONSULTING'

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MindWorks Consulting is a global behavioural transformation consultancy, delivering improved business outcomes through applying behavioural economics to both marketing strategy and organisational design.

In a rapidly changing world, companies need to be nimbler than ever before, reading and reacting at pace to changing market conditions, competitor landscapes and customer needs. New technologies and progressive approaches to leveraging data are critical tools for unlocking business success in this challenging environment. But all too often organisations are slow in leveraging the potential that these tools offer to identify and influence changing customer behaviours because they themselves don't have the right behaviours. MindWorks is purpose built to unlock this potential for its clients.

Experts in behavioural economics, data and technology; the MindWorks team helps its clients achieve their business transformation ambitions. It does this by embedding behavioural science methodologies at the heart of the business to allow it to be nimble and reactive to changing business and customer needs.

"The MindWorks founding team has been proving out their methodologies across a number of AFG's leading clients over the past few years. This work has been pivotal for clients such as Dyson, Bayer and HSBC, allowing them to quickly identify business opportunities and help them change direction based on a real-time understanding of customer behaviour. It's that success that has led to us making it a formal offering by launching MindWorks." Bill Brock, co-founder and chief client officer, AnalogFolk Group

"Speaking to our clients, we know that every day, companies are struggling to keep up with the pace of change and how it influences their business. They are tired of 5-year vision decks that don't make it further than the slides they are written on. MindWorks is impact focused, creating actionable roadmaps that we launch quickly so that our visions are built on real customer behaviours and organisational dynamics. We are consulting made agile." Brad Herholdt, CEO MindWorks Consulting.

MindWorks is led by Brad Herholdt, CEO, Michelle Watson, Principal Behavioural Partner and Mark Barry, Principal Consulting Partner, all who previously worked together as business leaders at AnalogFolk. Bill Brock, AFG's Founder will work closely with the team in his role as Chief Client Officer, ensuring that MindWorks' global clients benefit from the award-winning services across AFG's portfolio of brands.

As part of AFG, MindWorks becomes a partner brand to full-service digital creative agency AnalogFolk, bleeding edge, tech-enabled and inclusivity focused content production company Untold Fable, and automation and tech engineering company With Robots. The latter two of which the group launched last year.

Operating out of London, the consultancy is leveraging AFG's network presence in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia, providing a service to global clients whose briefs seek to deliver new value across the world.

AFG helps brands define innovative strategies, deliver breakthrough ideas and leverage new technologies that transform their business for the better. It's able to do this through its infrastructure which provides 'plug & play' access to additional agencies and capabilities.

MindWorks is a global behavioural transformation consultancy, delivering improved business outcomes through a blend of human-centric customer experience, behaviour change and organisation transformation. MindWorks is a part of AFG, the progressive global marketing and technology group creating a smarter future for people, brands and society.

www.MindWorksConsulting.com

AFG is a progressive marketing and technology group, creating a smarter future for people, brands and society. Independently owned and operating since 2008, AFG helps brands define innovative strategies, deliver breakthrough ideas and leverage new technologies that transform business for the better. The group includes full-service digital creative agency AnalogFolk, content production company Untold Fable and automation and tech engineering company With Robots. AFG operates using dynamic borderless global resourcing, powered by a shared tech platform and over 300 folks worldwide. Global clients include Nike, Netflix, Amazon, Beats, Bayer and HSBC.

www.afgmartech.com

