Analogizing to the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Justice Party Calls for the United States Government to Achieve a Peaceful Resolution of the Present Conflict by Recognizing the Legitimate Security Interests of the Russian People and Removing Security Threats Near Russia's Borders

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Justice Party has issued an urgent call upon the U.S. government and its NATO allies to expressly recognize the legitimate security concerns of the Russian people and to build a more peaceful relationship with Russia by providing assurances that nearby Ukraine will not become a member of NATO and that U.S. missiles will be removed from Poland, which also borders Russia.

In 1962, the USSR secretly placed missiles in Cuba. That posed obvious significant security concerns for the United States, not unlike the present situation facing Russia. The United States came perilously close to going to war over the presence of the missiles, with several military leaders calling for immediate bombardment of Cuba. Fortunately, negotiations between the nations' leaders led to the removal of the missiles from Cuba and the later removal of U.S. missiles from Turkey.

According to Rocky Anderson, Executive Director of the Justice Party, "Now is the time for statesmanship, not accusations and threats. If we are to achieve a more peaceful world, we must be able to understand the concerns of others and take rational actions that will avert war."

Anderson stressed the need to urgently engage in peacemaking negotiations: "We now have an opportunity to negotiate a reduction of nuclear weapons and to provide greater security for people throughout the world. The United States cannot ignore the obvious security concerns of Russia posed by U.S. missiles located near its borders or the threat of bordering Ukraine becoming a member of the NATO military alliance. We all understand how concerned our government and the people of the United States would be if Russian missiles were being installed in Mexico or Canada. We should likewise understand the security concerns of the Russian government and the people of that nation."

According to the Justice Party, "the United States can no longer ignore the legitimate security concerns of Russia as the U.S. fails to engage in vigorous, reasonable, and effective diplomatic efforts to reach a resolution of the present conflict. A failure to reach a peaceful resolution would constitute a momentous failure of diplomacy, with potentially catastrophic results."

"Just as the USSR recognized the security concerns of the U.S. and negotiated the removal of its missiles from Cuba in 1962, so too should the U.S. recognize the legitimate security concerns of Russia and negotiate a removal of missiles near Russia's borders and provide assurances that Ukraine will not be a member of the NATO military alliance," stated Anderson.

